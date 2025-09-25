Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner

With a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and daily trading volumes nearing $600 million, AVAX is reasserting itself as a strong mid-cap altcoin.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $111,309, Ethereum (ETH) consolidates around $4,602, and Solana (SOL) maintains strength above $204. With major assets performing well, investors are increasingly asking which altcoins could deliver the next wave of growth. Analysts say that while AVAX is showing signs of recovery, the long-term upside may belong to ConstructKoin (CTK), a project officially launching its presale this month.

Avalanche Price Outlook

Avalanche has bounced back strongly from recent lows, with $25.50 identified as the next resistance zone. Support sits near $23.00, and a break above $25.50 could pave the way toward $28–$30 in the short term.

Source: TradingView

Despite positive momentum, analysts caution that AVAX is still far below its all-time highs near $140, leaving room for recovery but also reflecting the difficulty of scaling back to previous valuations in a crowded Layer-1 market.

Why ConstructKoin (CTK) Attracts Long-Term Investors

ConstructKoin (CTK) is capturing attention by focusing on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization rather than competing directly in the congested Layer-1 space. Its model brings the $300 trillion real estate market into Web3, offering investors exposure to tokenized property assets that combine stability with growth potential.

The presale spans 10 phases, beginning at $0.01 and scaling to $1, with a fundraising target of $100M. This phased approach gives early investors significant upside while providing the project with a solid runway for adoption and expansion.

Unlike AVAX, which faces constant competition from other blockchains, CTK provides a differentiated narrative that positions it as a category leader in tokenized real estate.

Analysts See CTK as a Safer Long-Term Bet

Market watchers often compare CTK’s opportunity today to the early stages of AAVE and LINK. Both projects solved pressing problems in DeFi and went on to deliver exponential returns. Similarly, CTK aims to address one of the most significant adoption challenges in crypto — bridging blockchain with real-world assets.

Analysts argue that while AVAX may continue to recover, its long-term upside is more limited compared to CTK, which is still in its early presale phase and has yet to be listed. This asymmetry makes CTK a more compelling bet for long-term growth.

Final Thoughts

Avalanche’s rebound above $24.50 highlights renewed confidence in altcoins, but the largest growth opportunities in 2025 may lie outside traditional Layer-1s. With its real estate–backed model and structured presale, ConstructKoin (CTK) is emerging as one of the most promising projects of the year.

For investors seeking stability and scalability in one package, CTK could prove to be the long-term winner.

Name: Construct Koin (CTK)

Telegram: https://t.me/constructkoin

Twitter: https://x.com/constructkoin

Website: https://constructkoin.com

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner appeared first on Coindoo.