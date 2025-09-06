Avalanche Collapses To Its Range Above $23

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:29
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005563-1.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01695+5.90%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.32-0.73%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02389-0.78%
Sep 06, 2025 at 13:01 // Price

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) is moving upwards while moving sideways.


As the altcoin moves into a positive trend zone, the price bars are caught between the moving average lines. 


Avalanche price long-term analysis: ranging


The crypto has been fluctuating between the moving average lines since July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com. Today, the altcoin is at $24.30. On the upside, the altcoin will reach a high of $45 if it breaks above the 50-day SMA. If the bears break the 21-day SMA support, AVAX could fall to its low price of $15.65.

AVAX price indicators analysis


The price bars have remained between the moving averages. The cryptocurrency is currently trading between the 21-day SMA support and the 50-day SMA barrier. On the 4-hour chart, the price of the cryptocurrency is also between the moving average lines.


Technical Indicators:





AVAX/USD daily price chart – September 6, 2025


What is the next direction for Avalanche?


The price of AVAX is currently in a sideways trend, fluctuating between $22 and $26 or between the moving average lines while the trend is still being determined. On September 5, the altcoin rose and broke through the $25 mark before being beaten back.




AVAX/USD price 4-hour chart – September 6, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/avalanche-collapses-to-range/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
XRP
XRP$2.8137-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03571-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.010856-1.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Share
Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

The post Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has reached a new milestone of $172.2 billion, driven by increased minting from major issuers like USDC and USDT. This record highlights Ethereum’s growing dominance in the stablecoin market, supporting more trading, lending, and DeFi activities on its network. Strong regulatory clarity and rising institutional interest have further propelled this growth, cementing …
Moonveil
MORE$0.09906+4.22%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001653+4.55%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:35
Share
Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy Skip to content Home Crypto News Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments and AI Privacy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/keet-messenger-crypto-payments/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016943+6.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207-0.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:42
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu – een realistische kijk op Q3 2025

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference