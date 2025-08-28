Avalanche Foundation announces the second batch of Retro9000 funding: Artery Chain and other 8 projects receive over US$250,000 in funding

PANews reported on August 28th that the Avalanche Foundation has announced the second round of funding for the Retro9000 program, with eight projects receiving over $250,000 in funding. These projects have already launched on the Avalanche mainnet and are driving ecosystem development across multiple sectors, including Layer 1 blockchain and infrastructure tool development.

The specific list is as follows:

Artery Chain: Focuses on building an AI-native Web3 gaming ecosystem, launching gas-free transactions and a unified token economy.

CodeNekt: Building a blockchain for vehicle identity and lifecycle management, and has deployed vehicle NFT smart contracts.

Tixbase: Developing a blockchain-based ticketing solution.

zeroone: Focuses on innovative Avalanche Layer 1 blockchain development.

NUMINE: Provides mining pool-related infrastructure tools.

Letsbuyhealthcare: Exploring the application of blockchain in healthcare.

Bango: Developer tools for building the Avalanche ecosystem.

Quboid: Developing infrastructure tools to support the Avalanche ecosystem.

The foundation stated that funding allocations require completion of the Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and that it has contacted each project to coordinate the next steps. Furthermore, the Retro9000 program will continue to support projects that demonstrate significant progress, with the next snapshot scheduled for October 14, 2025.