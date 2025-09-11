Avalanche Foundation plans $1B raise for US digital asset treasury firms to buy AVAX, with Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital leading

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:20
Key Takeaways

  • Avalanche Foundation is planning to raise $1 billion for its ecosystem by creating two US-based digital asset treasury companies.
  • These companies are designed to purchase large amounts of AVAX tokens at discounted prices, providing a capital boost to the Avalanche Foundation.

Avalanche Foundation is in talks with investors to establish two US “digital asset treasury” companies that aim to raise $1 billion to purchase millions of AVAX tokens at a discount, according to the Financial Times.

The first company, led by Hivemind Capital, seeks to raise up to $500 million through a Nasdaq-listed firm. Crypto investor and former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci is serving as an advisor to this venture.

The second initiative involves a $500 million special purpose acquisition company launched by Dragonfly Capital.

The structure would allow the treasury companies to buy AVAX tokens at discounted prices while providing the Avalanche Foundation with significant capital infusion through US-based investment vehicles.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/avalanche-foundation-1b-raise-us-digital-asset-treasuries-avalanche/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
