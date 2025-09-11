Avalanche Foundation Prepares Landmark $1B Treasury Deals in the U.S.

Altcoins

The Avalanche Foundation is preparing one of its boldest financial plays yet – a $1 billion treasury designed to push its native token, AVAX, deeper into mainstream capital markets.

The plan hinges on two U.S.-based ventures, one involving a merger with a listed company and another tied to a fresh corporate vehicle.

Reports suggest the first stage will see $500 million raised through a deal with a NASDAQ-listed firm, structured under Hivemind Capital. A second stage, coordinated by Dragonfly Capital, envisions the launch of a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) aiming for another $500 million by October. Together, the two vehicles could give Avalanche one of the largest treasuries in the digital asset space.

From Gaming Chain to Wall Street Aspirations

Once celebrated as a hub for blockchain gaming, Avalanche has steadily shifted its focus toward DeFi and broader financial infrastructure. The foundation’s latest move signals a full-scale pivot: positioning Avalanche as a credible platform for global capital markets alongside Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

Talks are reportedly underway with names as prominent as BlackRock and Visa, underscoring how aggressively Avalanche is courting institutional partners to anchor its new financial entities. For the foundation, tapping into traditional finance is less about hype and more about giving AVAX staying power.

Market Reaction

Traders didn’t miss a beat. Following the news, AVAX climbed to $29.12, a level not seen in three months. The network has also drawn $30 million in net inflows on its C-Chain in the past month, while DeFi deployments like Aave and Euler continue to add momentum.

Avalanche’s asset base has grown by around $2 billion during its recovery, though it remains well below the $9 billion it commanded at the 2021 peak.

A High-Stakes Treasury Play

Analysts note that treasury activity in crypto is still concentrated in a handful of blue-chip projects, making Avalanche’s $1B target unusually ambitious. Unlike some foundations that quietly monetize early token reserves, Avalanche is pursuing a highly visible strategy designed to reshape how its ecosystem is financed.

If even one of the planned deals is finalized in September, Avalanche could secure one of the largest treasuries in the industry — turning what was once a gaming-first chain into a serious player in the future of capital markets.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article