The post Avalanche Is Above $18 In A Lateral Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 29, 2025 at 11:59 // Price Avalanche has been moving sideways above the $18 support but below the moving averages since October 10. AVAX price analysis by Coinidol.com. Avalanche price long-term analysis: bearish On October 10, AVAX fell to $9.65 before recovering above the $20 support. The altcoin rose briefly but was rejected at $24. The cryptocurrency then dropped to a low of $18.45 before rebounding. The upward movement was halted at the $20 high, resulting in range-bound trading. On the downside, if the bears break the $18 support, the altcoin may fall to $15.65. The altcoin is currently valued at $20.32. Technical Indicators: Avalanche indicator analysis The moving average lines are trending downwards, with the 21-day SMA below the 50-day SMA. The price bars are below the moving average lines but are moving sideways. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are horizontal. Price bars are consolidating above the moving average lines. AVAX/USD daily chart – September 28, 2025 What is the next direction for Avalanche? The AVAX price is in a sideways trend, although movement has stalled due to the presence of Doji candlesticks. Today, the altcoin retraced above the moving average lines after meeting resistance at $21.00. Doji candlesticks indicate traders are uncertain about the market direction. AVAX/USD 4-hour chart – September 28, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/avalanche-above-18/