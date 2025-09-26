Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 00:44
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001534-6.97%

Avalanche Breaks the Market Trend

While most cryptocurrencies dipped, Avalanche (AVAX) stunned traders with a 10% price jump. It climbed past the $33 mark, bucking a broader market slump. 

The surge was not random—it came after strong institutional activity, rising DeFi adoption, and a major reduction in network fees. For investors, AVAX proved that coins with growing ecosystems can shine even when the market turns red.

Source:TradingView

Why Institutional Moves Matter

One driver behind AVAX’s rally was institutional involvement. Treasury-backed entities raised hundreds of millions to accumulate AVAX, signaling confidence from bigger players. This kind of backing often becomes a self-fulfilling cycle. 

As institutions add positions, retail traders follow, pushing prices higher. But the flip side is that retail usually arrives late, buying in after the cheapest levels are already gone.

Why Most Investors Miss the Biggest Gains

The AVAX breakout highlights a common reality in crypto. By the time a coin makes headlines, early buyers are already sitting on profits. Latecomers often face tough resistance levels and smaller upside potential. 

The key challenge isn’t spotting good projects—it’s entering at the right time. That’s where presales like Moonshot MAGAX create a unique edge, offering tokens before the crowd rushes in. Early access not only maximizes potential returns but also reduces the fear of buying at inflated prices.

Meme-to-Earn Presale: A Unique Opportunity

Unlike AVAX trading on open markets, MAGAX is still in its presale phase. This stage allows everyday investors to lock in tokens at the ground floor. Each presale round increases the price, meaning urgency favors those who act earlier. 

Instead of chasing a rally like AVAX’s, presale buyers position themselves before the first big wave begins. For many, it’s the kind of entry point that makes high ROI possible.

MAGAX Brings Utility, Security, and Staying Power

MAGAX is more than another meme coin chasing hype. Its Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI, rewards viral content while blocking fake engagement, ensuring organic growth. 

With a completed CertiK audit, the project adds security and trust often missing in presales. Planned DeFi integrations further boost utility, helping MAGAX stand apart from short-lived copycats.

Why Investors Are Taking Notice

  • Verified Security: Backed by a CertiK audit, providing confidence and transparency.

  • Innovative Utility: Meme-to-Earn rewards real content creation, not empty speculation.

  • AI Power: Loomint AI blocks manipulation and strengthens fairness in rewards.

  • DeFi Future: Plans to integrate with decentralized finance expand use cases.

  • Community-Driven: Growth is tied to culture and creativity, fueling long-term adoption.

With these pillars in place, MAGAX positions itself as a token that can thrive beyond its presale hype. For investors, this mix of utility, security, and community appeal makes it a standout in a crowded market.

AVAX 10% Rally Shows Why Acting Early Matters

Avalanche’s 10% jump shows how quickly momentum can transform a token. Yet most retail investors miss those early gains, arriving only after prices rise. MAGAX changes that dynamic. Its presale lets smaller investors lock in early, ahead of institutions and wider market exposure. 

Don’t wait for the market to catch on; join the presale now and position yourself for the next big breakout.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.57-8.89%
Aster
ASTER$1.9224-16.42%
NEAR
NEAR$2.745-8.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Share
3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Investors gain early access to tokens at their lowest prices and often enjoy exclusive rewards. For those positioned correctly, presales […] The post 3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00184-11.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:26
Share
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$953.39-6.10%
1
1$0.009247-37.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.11166-3.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Share

Trending News

More

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex