Avalanche L1 Powers Titan’s K-Pop Fan App, Tokenized Collectibles Meet Daily Engagement

Titan Content, the U.S.-based K-pop company founded by industry veteran Nikki Semin Han, is rolling the genre further into Web3 with the upcoming launch of 2GATHR, a fan engagement app that runs on TITAN, a custom Avalanche Layer-1 powered by AvaCloud. The app, which Titan says will hit Google Play and the Apple App Store soon, promises daily missions, content-driven experiences, and community features that put fans at the center of artist interaction.

“We’re launching more than a group – we’re sparking a movement,” said Nikki Semin Han, Chairman of Titan Content. “2GATHR, built on our very own blockchain called TITAN, breaks new ground, delivering something extraordinary for fans. AtHeart represents our bold, innovative spirit.”

The move arrives alongside the public debut of AtHeart, Titan’s seven-member girl group formed through global auditions and developed in partnership with Republic Records’ IMPERIAL Music. AtHeart, comprised of Michi, Katelyn, Seohyeon, Aurora, Bome, Arin, and Nahyun, officially launched on August 13, 2025, with their first EP, Plot Twist, a release that quickly drew international attention and positioned the act as one of the year’s most anticipated debuts.

Blockchain Innovation

Titan’s strategy is twofold: use blockchain to expand fan engagement and to streamline internal music-industry processes. On the consumer side, 2GATHR will let fans purchase or earn authenticated digital collectibles that confer ownership and access to unique content or experiences. Behind the scenes, Titan says the TITAN chain will help modernize older, paper-heavy workflows, from artist payouts to voting mechanics, by offering transparent, auditable transactions.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer of Ava Labs, the company supporting the launch of Avalanche L1 blockchains, praised Titan’s fan-first approach, saying, “We need applications that everyday consumers will come in and use, and those applications will come from specified experiences that bring them value. Avalanche allows for any business to leverage our customizable blockchain technology to maximize their business use case.”

Titan Content launched as a U.S.-headquartered K-pop company in late 2023, with Han at the helm and a leadership team that includes CEO Katie Kang, CBO Dom Rodriguez, Chief Visual Officer Guiom Lee, and Chief Performance Officer Lia Kim. The company has positioned itself as a bridge between Korean production systems and a U.S. market perspective, aiming to develop the next generation of globally minded K-pop acts.

Why Avalanche?

Titan points to Avalanche’s high throughput and near-instant finality as key enablers for a consumer app that could see heavy, real-time interaction. Avalanche’s architecture, which supports the creation of sovereign, interoperable L1 networks, and AvaCloud’s managed service model make it easier for companies to spin up purpose-built chains without the infrastructure overhead, the partners say. That combination, Titan argues, lets creators experiment with tokens and digital goods while keeping friction low for everyday fans.

For fans, the sell is simple: a single, intuitive app where participating in daily missions, streaming content, and engaging with fellow supporters can unlock exclusive digital memorabilia and closer access to the group. For the industry, the test is bigger. Can blockchain meaningfully improve artist compensation, voting, and fan monetization without alienating mass audiences? Titan’s bet is that the right UX and a major-label partner will answer that question in the affirmative.

AtHeart and Titan Content will continue promoting the group across social platforms as 2GATHR prepares for rollout. If successful, the project could mark a notable case study in combining mainstream K-pop production with bespoke blockchain infrastructure, a sign that Web3 experiments in music are moving from niche pilots to full consumer products.