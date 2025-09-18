Titan Content unveils 2GATHR, an Avalanche L1–powered fan app on its TITAN chain, offering NFTs, missions and community features alongside new group AtHeart.Titan Content unveils 2GATHR, an Avalanche L1–powered fan app on its TITAN chain, offering NFTs, missions and community features alongside new group AtHeart.

Avalanche L1 Powers Titan’s K-Pop Fan App, Tokenized Collectibles Meet Daily Engagement

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 23:50
Sidekick
K$0.1565-5.94%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008505+1.74%
L1
L1$0.007661--%
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.00000000661+0.91%
RWAX
APP$0.002314-8.28%
titan233

Titan Content, the U.S.-based K-pop company founded by industry veteran Nikki Semin Han, is rolling the genre further into Web3 with the upcoming launch of 2GATHR, a fan engagement app that runs on TITAN, a custom Avalanche Layer-1 powered by AvaCloud. The app, which Titan says will hit Google Play and the Apple App Store soon, promises daily missions, content-driven experiences, and community features that put fans at the center of artist interaction.

“We’re launching more than a group – we’re sparking a movement,” said Nikki Semin Han, Chairman of Titan Content. “2GATHR, built on our very own blockchain called TITAN, breaks new ground, delivering something extraordinary for fans. AtHeart represents our bold, innovative spirit.”

The move arrives alongside the public debut of AtHeart, Titan’s seven-member girl group formed through global auditions and developed in partnership with Republic Records’ IMPERIAL Music. AtHeart, comprised of Michi, Katelyn, Seohyeon, Aurora, Bome, Arin, and Nahyun, officially launched on August 13, 2025, with their first EP, Plot Twist, a release that quickly drew international attention and positioned the act as one of the year’s most anticipated debuts.

Blockchain Innovation

Titan’s strategy is twofold: use blockchain to expand fan engagement and to streamline internal music-industry processes. On the consumer side, 2GATHR will let fans purchase or earn authenticated digital collectibles that confer ownership and access to unique content or experiences. Behind the scenes, Titan says the TITAN chain will help modernize older, paper-heavy workflows, from artist payouts to voting mechanics, by offering transparent, auditable transactions.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer of Ava Labs, the company supporting the launch of Avalanche L1 blockchains, praised Titan’s fan-first approach, saying, “We need applications that everyday consumers will come in and use, and those applications will come from specified experiences that bring them value. Avalanche allows for any business to leverage our customizable blockchain technology to maximize their business use case.”

Titan Content launched as a U.S.-headquartered K-pop company in late 2023, with Han at the helm and a leadership team that includes CEO Katie Kang, CBO Dom Rodriguez, Chief Visual Officer Guiom Lee, and Chief Performance Officer Lia Kim. The company has positioned itself as a bridge between Korean production systems and a U.S. market perspective, aiming to develop the next generation of globally minded K-pop acts.

Why Avalanche?

Titan points to Avalanche’s high throughput and near-instant finality as key enablers for a consumer app that could see heavy, real-time interaction. Avalanche’s architecture, which supports the creation of sovereign, interoperable L1 networks, and AvaCloud’s managed service model make it easier for companies to spin up purpose-built chains without the infrastructure overhead, the partners say. That combination, Titan argues, lets creators experiment with tokens and digital goods while keeping friction low for everyday fans.

For fans, the sell is simple: a single, intuitive app where participating in daily missions, streaming content, and engaging with fellow supporters can unlock exclusive digital memorabilia and closer access to the group. For the industry, the test is bigger. Can blockchain meaningfully improve artist compensation, voting, and fan monetization without alienating mass audiences? Titan’s bet is that the right UX and a major-label partner will answer that question in the affirmative.

AtHeart and Titan Content will continue promoting the group across social platforms as 2GATHR prepares for rollout. If successful, the project could mark a notable case study in combining mainstream K-pop production with bespoke blockchain infrastructure, a sign that Web3 experiments in music are moving from niche pilots to full consumer products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act