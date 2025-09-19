KRW1 stablecoin pilot with Woori Bank runs on Avalanche, backed 1:1 by Korean won. AVAX price jumps near 10% as trading surges, tied to stablecoin pilot announcement. South Korea’s BDACS has announced the pilot launch of KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the Korean won, on the Avalanche network. The project, backed by Woori Bank, [...]]]>KRW1 stablecoin pilot with Woori Bank runs on Avalanche, backed 1:1 by Korean won. AVAX price jumps near 10% as trading surges, tied to stablecoin pilot announcement. South Korea’s BDACS has announced the pilot launch of KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the Korean won, on the Avalanche network. The project, backed by Woori Bank, [...]]]>

Avalanche Partners With Woori Bank to Pilot Korea’s KRW1 Stablecoin

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 02:40
NEAR
NEAR$3.148-1.68%
1
1$0.007875-16.45%
Avalanche
AVAX$33.73-3.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08035-3.13%
  • KRW1 stablecoin pilot with Woori Bank runs on Avalanche, backed 1:1 by Korean won.
  • AVAX price jumps near 10% as trading surges, tied to stablecoin pilot announcement.

South Korea’s BDACS has announced the pilot launch of KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the Korean won, on the Avalanche network. The project, backed by Woori Bank, follows a completed proof of concept that confirmed its technical stability.

Each KRW1 token is backed 1:1 with won held at Woori Bank. The stablecoin uses real-time API integration with the bank, allowing instant proof of reserves. This integration sets a new benchmark for transparency as the country prepares its Digital Asset Basic Act.

The company said in its release, 

KRW1 Offers Low-Cost Public Settlements

Currently, KRW1 is in a pilot phase and has not been made available to the general public, ensuring compliance with existing local rules. BDACS described this project as groundwork for regulated, bank-integrated digital money within Korea’s emerging stablecoin framework.

KRW1 is developed for use cases, such as money transfers, investment, and deposits. Its use in the public sector is also part of the plan, for example in settlement systems for distributing emergency aid, which provide low-cost payment processing.

The company plans to introduce KRW1 on other blockchain platforms to enhance interoperability. It is also considering potential collaboration with dollar-pegged stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. The company said major technology firms may join later, adding, 

Real-World Adoption Drives Avalanche’s 2025 Momentum

Meanwhile, the Avalanche network is showing high performance in 2025. In August, decentralized exchange volume reached $12 billion. The network processed $630 million in one day, which passed Arbitrum and Sui. This activity shows an 8x increase in just two months.

Tokenized real-world assets on Avalanche now exceed $450 million. Grove Finance plans to bring $250 million in institutional credit, and SkyBridge is raising $300 million for tokenized investment funds. Uptop has joined an NBA loyalty program rollout. 

Wyoming has also launched FRNT, the first state-issued stablecoin, and Exit Festival has deployed Avalanche smart tickets for 500,000 visitors, showing the real-world use of blockchain technology beyond finance.

As Avalanche adoption increases, AVAX, the network’s native token, trades at $32.96, rising nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has jumped 85%, reaching $1.77 billion.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act