Avalanche Picks Funtico to Remove Barriers for Web3 Game Studios

Avalanche has partnered with Funtico to serve as its indie gaming platform, empowering developers with PaaS tools and blockchain integration.

The collaboration kicks off with GameLoop Season 1 on September 8, offering a $30,000 prize pool and showcasing new blockchain-enabled games.

Avalanche has announced Funtico as its official indie gaming platform, in partnership with community-led accelerator LaunchLoop. The collaboration is designed to expand Avalanche’s gaming ecosystem by lowering barriers for developers and giving players access to a new wave of blockchain-powered titles.

Funtico’s Publisher-as-a-Service Model

Funtico’s Publisher-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a model that allows game studios to publish and scale games without the technical and operational hurdles often associated with blockchain integration.

Funtico’s platform offers developers a comprehensive toolkit, including:

Cross-game interoperability via its $TICO utility token.



Integrated fiat and crypto payment gateways for seamless transactions.



Compliance and security standards to meet global requirements.



Streamlined onboarding processes for both Web2 and Web3 developers.



Expert support services to help studios scale sustainably.

This approach enables developers to focus on creativity and gameplay while Funtico and Avalanche handle the infrastructure.

GameLoop Season 1 Launches in September

The partnership will officially debut on September 8 with Avalanche GameLoop Season 1. GameLoop Season 1 is a program led by LaunchLoop and supported by Funtico. The event will feature a $30,000 prize pool for developers building high-score browser games.

Participants will receive technical guidance and custom tools from Funtico, ensuring a streamlined development process. The completed games will be showcased on Funtico.com, where players worldwide can engage in tournaments and provide live feedback.

The $TICO token will anchor the ecosystem, powering rewards, payments, and cross-game features within Funtico’s network. It will be used for tournament entries, rewards, and cross-game features, giving both developers and players new ways to interact within the ecosystem.

Strengthening Avalanche’s Web3 Gaming Strategy

Avalanche has become known as one of the most developer-friendly blockchains in the Web3 space, offering speed, scalability, and low costs. By selecting Funtico as its indie gaming hub, Avalanche is signaling a long-term commitment to supporting the next generation of game developers.

Through this partnership, Avalanche and Funtico aim to create a sustainable gaming environment where developers gain visibility, monetization opportunities, and lasting community support, while players enjoy access to a growing library of interactive and tournament-ready games.

About Avalanche and LaunchLoop

Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain platform built for speed, scalability, and security. Its unique consensus mechanism enables near-instant transaction finality, making it one of the most developer-friendly networks for decentralized applications (dApps), finance, and gaming. With its flexible architecture, Avalanche supports both public and private blockchains, empowering innovators to build scalable solutions across industries.

LaunchLoop is a community-led accelerator focused on helping developers adopt and scale emerging technologies through interactive, hands-on programs. By specializing in gaming and AI, LaunchLoop creates pathways for builders to gain visibility, refine their projects, and connect with global audiences through initiatives like Avalanche’s GameLoop.

