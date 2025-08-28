Avalanche Price Holds $23 Support, Eyes $32 Recovery

TLDR :

Avalanche price found strong support at $23.14 and rebounded with buy volume pushing momentum higher on the daily chart.

Current Avalanche price stands at $24.90 with $757M in 24-hour trading volume, up 2.48% in the past day.

Market watchers see $28 as a recovery checkpoint for Avalanche price before a possible push toward the $32 resistance.

Accumulation levels between $17 and $22 remain a focus for traders seeking long-term positions with higher upside potential.

Avalanche has entered a critical zone where buyers are showing renewed strength. Traders are watching closely as momentum builds after a sharp rebound from recent lows. The coin has managed to protect a key support area, hinting at a stronger trend forming ahead.

Analysts now point to fresh targets if the upward movement continues without interruptions. The market’s focus has shifted to whether Avalanche can extend gains toward the next resistance point.

Avalanche Price Support at $23 Draws Buyer Interest

CryptoPulse reported that Avalanche found strong support around $23, where repeated tests of the level triggered rebounds.

The price held the area at $23.14 before bouncing, with trading activity suggesting that buyers were stepping back into the market. Charts highlighted with green arrows show how the coin reacted positively each time it touched this zone.

Volume also aligned with the move. Increased buy orders confirmed stronger momentum, reducing pressure from sellers that had controlled previous sessions. Traders interpreted this as a shift in direction favoring bulls after weeks of hesitation.

According to the analysis, the immediate upside target sits around $32, where resistance is expected to emerge.

Avalanche traded at $24.90 at press time, according to CoinGecko data. Daily trading volume crossed $757 million, reflecting rising activity. Prices gained 2.48% in the past 24 hours and 6.43% across the last week, showing steady improvement.

This short-term recovery has placed Avalanche on the watchlist of traders eyeing new entries. With volume backing the bounce, the asset now faces a test of higher resistance levels that will confirm trend strength.

Avalanche Price Needs Break Above $28 for Recovery

Avalanche price on CoinGecko

Umair Crypto commented that Avalanche is still in a long consolidation phase.

For the market to confirm a broader recovery, the price must reclaim the $28 area and hold above it. This view aligns with traders who see the zone as a mid-range checkpoint before momentum can extend toward $32.

Without a move past $28, consolidation could continue. The accumulation range between $17 and $22 remains relevant for those seeking long-term exposure. Market participants tracking the range believe it provides room for potential threefold gains if Avalanche resumes a broader uptrend.

So far, support at $23 has protected the downside risk. Price holding above this area prevents a return to the lower accumulation band. However, bulls must sustain the climb with consistent volume to avoid a renewed stall in momentum.

The chart structure now leaves Avalanche at a crossroads. A confirmed break above $28 could validate a path toward higher resistance levels. Failure to maintain current strength may return the coin to months of consolidation.

