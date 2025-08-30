Avalanche Rejected at $26.5, Is $16 the Next Stop?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:06
3 Key Insights:

  • AVAX faces repeated rejections at $26.50, keeping bearish momentum alive toward the $16 support zone.
  • Weekly chart shows long consolidation, with AVAX trapped between $8.61 and $32 since mid-2022.
  • Market cap under $10B leaves room for growth if altcoin cycle sparks renewed AVAX demand.
Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $23.65, with a 24-hour volume of $613.4 million. The token has gained 0.15% in the last 24 hours but is down 7% over the past week. Technical charts show repeated resistance at $26.50, raising the possibility of a deeper move toward $16 support.

Daily Chart Shows Rejection at $26.50

The AVAX/USDT daily chart indicates that $26.50 has become a key resistance level. Price has been rejected at this point several times, with upper wicks marking failed breakouts. The most recent reversal has pulled AVAX back below $24, showing persistent selling pressure near the top of the channel.

Ali, a market analyst,

Source: Ali Martinez/X

 The dotted projection on his chart outlines a path that could see AVAX test $21, then $19, before hitting the $16 lower boundary if bearish momentum continues.

Support remains around $23, which could slow the decline if buyers return. However, repeated failures at $26.50 suggest bears remain in control until a breakout occurs.

Weekly Chart Signals Prolonged Consolidation

On the weekly timeframe, AVAX continues to trade within a wide accumulation range. Since peaking near $147 in 2021, the token has struggled to break above the $32 resistance zone. Current weekly averages show the price capped under the 99-week moving average at $29.35, with shorter averages (MA7 at $24.42 and MA25 at $21.27) squeezing tightly around the present level.

Jay.eth commented, 

 The chart reflects this stagnation, as AVAX has mostly traded between $8.61 and $32.14 since mid-2022.

Market Structure and Long-Term Outlook

Avalanche’s current market cap is below $10 billion, far from its $30 billion peak. The fully diluted valuation (FDV) sits near $17 billion, with most tokens already in circulation aside from foundation allocations. This reduces the risk of heavy dilution compared to projects with larger upcoming unlocks.

If market conditions improve, a breakout above the $29–32 range could open the path to higher levels, with $62–93 as potential longer-term targets. On the downside, failure to hold above $20 could bring AVAX back toward its $8 support zone.

The broader accumulation base suggests that while short-term pressure is evident, AVAX remains in a structure that could support stronger moves if liquidity returns during an altcoin cycle.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/avalanche-rejected-at-26-5/

