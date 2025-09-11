Avalanche Seeks $1B for AVAX Treasury With Hivemind, Dragonfly

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:58
  • Avalanchee Foundation targets $1B total funding through two separate $500M investments.
  • Hivemind Capital leads a Nasdaq-listed company deal with Scaramucci’s advisory role.
  • AVAX price breaks 213-day consolidation pattern with analyst targeting $50+ levels.

Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to establish two US-based digital asset treasury companies aimed at raising approximately $1 billion for AVAX token acquisitions. The blockchain organization plans to conclude both deals within the coming weeks as part of its strategy to position Avalanche as the primary digital ledger for capital markets.

The foundation has structured two separate $500 million fundraising vehicles to achieve its billion-dollar target. They will purchase discounted AVAX tokens directly from the Avalanche Foundation.

Hivemind and Dragonfly Lead Separate Initiatives

According to FT, the first vehicle involves Hivemind Capital leading a private investment in an existing Nasdaq-listed company, targeting up to $500 million in capital. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House press secretary and cryptocurrency investor, serves as an advisor on this transaction, which could be finalized by the month’s end.

The second vehicle operates as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) sponsored by Dragonfly Capital, also seeking $500 million in funding. This SPAC structure may require additional time to complete, with the potential conclusion extending into October.

AVAX token circulation currently stands at approximately 420 million out of a maximum token supply of around 715 million. The foundation’s discount pricing mechanism could provide participating investors with below-market entry points and also generate operational funding for Avalanche ecosystem development.

AVAX Price Breaks Out From Consolidation Period

The timing aligns with technical developments in AVAX price action. Trader EllioTrades identified a breakout from a 213-day consolidation period. He has also projected potential upward movement toward $50 and beyond. As per CoinGecko data, AVAX price has jumped 8% in the last 24 hours to $28 at press time. AVAX has also surged over 15% in the last seven days.

Avalanche has gained traction among traditional financial institutions, with BlackRock, Apollo, and Wellington Asset Management testing tokenized fund versions on the network. Despite this institutional interest, AVAX has underperformed compared to Ethereum and Solana tokens during recent market rallies.

The digital asset treasury company model has attracted over $16 billion in fundraising this year, according to Kaiko data. This approach follows the strategy pioneered by Strategy, which has accumulated substantial Bitcoin holdings through similar corporate treasury allocation methods.

Related: From Bitcoin Peaks to Altcoin Feasts: Whales Bet Big on ADA and AVAX

Source: https://coinedition.com/avalanche-in-talks-with-hivemind-and-dragonfly-to-raise-1b-for-avax-treasury/

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
