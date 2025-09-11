Avalanche Seeks $1B to Buy Discounted AVAX

Avalanche Foundation is working to set up two US crypto treasury companies and aiming to raise $1 billion for discounted AVAX purchases. The first, run by Hivemind Capital and advised by Anthony Scaramucci, targets $500 million through a Nasdaq-listed firm. The other, a $500 million SPAC backed by Dragonfly Capital, signals strong institutional momentum for expanding Avalanche’s token reserves.

