Avalanche Sees 66% Growth in Transactions with Government Adoption

By: Coincentral
2025/08/30 01:57
Solayer
TLDR

  • Avalanche recorded a 66% increase in transactions, surpassing 11.9 million in a single week.

  • The US Department of Commerce will begin posting GDP data on Avalanche, marking a significant governmental adoption.

  • Avalanche’s growth is driven by its expanding layer-1 blockchains and increasing decentralized finance activities.

  • Grayscale’s filing for an Avalanche ETF signals rising institutional interest in the platform.

  • The Department of Commerce’s move sets a precedent for blockchain technology in government data publishing.

Avalanche has emerged as the fastest-growing blockchain network this week. Its transaction volume surpassed all other blockchain platforms. With over 66% growth, Avalanche recorded more than 11.9 million transactions. This growth highlights increased investor interest and adoption, partly due to its expanding governmental use.

US Government to Post GDP Data on Avalanche

Transactions on Avalanche increased dramatically, with over 181,300 active addresses recorded. The surge follows Avalanche’s latest governmental implementation, including the US Department of Commerce’s announcement. As of Thursday, the US government will begin posting GDP data on Avalanche, alongside other blockchain platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Department of Commerce’s initiative marks the first time federal data will be published on the blockchain. The department also cited this as a move to enhance data protection and public accessibility. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick emphasized that this effort makes America’s economic data “immutable” and “globally accessible.”

Luigi D’Onorio DeMeo, chief strategy officer at Ava Labs, noted that Avalanche’s recent growth is not limited to government adoption. “The growth is tied to the expansion of Avalanche’s layer-1 (L1) blockchains and rising decentralized finance (DeFi) activities,” DeMeo stated. This increase in DeFi activity has further boosted the platform’s value.

Government Adoption and Grayscale’s ETF Filing Spark Interest

The rising transaction volume may also signal growing institutional interest in Avalanche. Grayscale, a prominent crypto investment firm, recently filed an updated S-1 for an Avalanche ETF. This move could accelerate investor participation in the AVAX token.

The US Department of Commerce’s announcement is a significant step for Avalanche. By posting real GDP data on public blockchains like Avalanche, the US government is setting a precedent for future blockchain adoption. This “landmark effort” demonstrates the broad utility of blockchain technology, with potential implications across all levels of government.

 

Meanwhile, other blockchain networks such as Starknet also experienced growth. Starknet saw a 37% increase in transactions. The Viction network followed closely with a 35% expansion. Despite these gains, Avalanche’s growth remains the most notable in the space, with sustained investor attention.

The post Avalanche Sees 66% Growth in Transactions with Government Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.

