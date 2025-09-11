Avalanche to raise $1 billion to establish crypto asset reserve company

PANews reported on September 11th that the Financial Times reported that the Avalanche Foundation is in talks with investors to establish two crypto asset reserve companies in the United States, aiming to raise a total of approximately $1 billion. The funds will be used to purchase millions of Avax tokens at a discount. The first , led by Hivemind Capital, plans to raise $500 million through a private placement of a Nasdaq-listed company , with Anthony Scaramucci serving as an advisor. The second , a SPAC initiated by Dragonfly Capital , aims to raise $500 million and is expected to close in October. Both companies will purchase Avax tokens at a discount from the Avalanche Foundation .

