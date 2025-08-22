Avalon X vs XRP: AVLX Token Set To Offer Bigger Returns In 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:35
RealLink
REAL$0.05141-1.15%
Vice
VICE$0.01186-5.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-1.50%
XRP
XRP$2.8656-1.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-1.95%

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is becoming an important aspect in the crypto space, reaching a new peak in 2025. Investors are now eying established projects in the crypto ecosystem like XRP and new projects like Avalon X (AVLX). 

Avalon X (AVLX) is focusing on bridging blockchain with tangible real estate. AVLX is already showing significant signs of long-term growth.

XRP Price Prediction 

According to Ripple executives, the XRP Ledger has long been uniquely suited for tokenization. This is due to its built-in features like a decentralized exchange (DEX), automated market maker (AMM), and lending vault standards. This makes it possible for XRPL to offer institutions a ready-made infrastructure for transitioning assets on-chain. Markus Infanger, Ripple’s Senior Vice President, highlighted that XRP’s ledger-level tools can simplify compliance, settlement, and liquidity.

XRP price is still looking to break the $3 one again, currently trading at $2.83. Over the last year, the asset has seen a massive gain, registering a 375% surge over the past year. In recent times however, the case is not the same, as the coin has dropped about 12% in the last week.

XRP 1-year price chart

Even though the XRP Ledger is built for tokenizing real-world assets, most of its progress so far has been aimed at big institutions rather than everyday investors.

Avalon X’s Exposure to Real World Assets

Avalon X is taking a more tangible and accessible approach to RWAs that is made possible by linking blockchain directly to real estate. Through its AVLX token, the project ties value creation to Grupo Avalon’s luxury developments, including real-world rewards such as the Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway. 

By participating in the presale, early investors are not only securing AVLX tokens but also gaining chances to win real-world prizes like a $1 million prize to be split among 10 winners to equal $100,000 in AVLX tokens and in a separate giveaway, a luxurious townhouse.

XRP has recently been focusing on institutional adoption, but Avalon X is providing individual investors with unique exposure to real estate markets. The presale model gives investors access to high-end products through AVLX tokens. This makes AVLX more than a speculative coin; instead, it is a gateway to one of the largest asset classes in the world, tokenized at scale.

2025 Could Be The Year RWAs’ Token dominates 

The strong enthusiasm from investors for Avalon X is being fueled by a couple of things. The project is built on a very well-structured tokenomics that rewards the community.  The rewards are tangible and designed to reward early adopters with not only discounted entry prices but also enhanced chances to win high-value giveaways. 

The RWA tokenization market is projected to hit a multi-trillion-dollar figure. This is why Avalon X (AVLX) early investors have the upper hand. While XRP’s long-term institutional narrative remains strong, Avalon X offers a more immediate and community-driven opportunity.

The Verdict on the Battle Between Avalon X vs XRP

Both XRP and Avalon X are invested in tokenizing RWA. The main difference is their difference in the approach. XRP is more into institutional adoption, so it mainly focuses on compliance, liquidity, and efficiency.

Avalon X is taking RWAs straight to the people by linking its token to real estate developments and also by offering investors tangible entry points into the property market.

XRP’s price is likely to be affected mainly by institutional progress in 2025. Avalon X, however, offers something potentially more explosive. Token is tied directly to one of the most valuable asset classes, with presale real-world incentives designed to reward early adopters. 

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/avalon-x-vs-xrp-avlx-token-set-to-offer-bigger-returns-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.62%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000782-2.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001854-1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share
The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

For crypto funds established during the period of massive money printing during the pandemic, they are currently experiencing the painful backlash from the &quot;bad year.&quot;
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000829-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/04/27 16:52
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy