The post Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Avantis to distribute $80M in AVNT rewards over five months. 75% for traders; 25% for liquidity providers. Engagement through staking incentives and boosted claims. Avantis announced its third season of AVNT rewards totaling $80 million on its Base chain platform, starting September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026. The $80 million AVNT airdrop aims to boost liquidity and trading activities while addressing exploit risks identified in previous events. Avantis’ $80M Token Initiative for Traders and Liquidity Avantis has announced a five-month AVNT rewards program that distributes 40 million tokens valued at over $80 million. The initiative targets 75% of its rewards to traders and the remaining 25% to liquidity providers. This strategy is designed to bolster active participation and liquidity within the DeFi space. The introduction of a boosted claim mechanism encourages staking, providing a 35% token bonus for those locking their tokens within 18 hours. These adjustments aim to enhance trader and investor engagement, ensuring a more dynamic DeFi environment. Crypto market participants have expressed interest in Avantis’ innovative approach. The recent listing of AVNT on Coinbase as an experimental asset suggests endorsement of its potential impact. However, the $4 million Sybil attack incident raised significant concerns about security during such events. AVNT Market Response and Regulatory Considerations Did you know? Avantis’ reward distribution approach echoes strategies seen in large-scale airdrops like Uniswap, which historically spurred increased user engagement and trading activity. According to CoinMarketCap, Avantis (AVNT) is trading at $2.17 with a market cap of $560.85 million. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume reached $2.04 billion despite a drop of 66.43%. The AVNT price surged by 14.60% in 24 hours and 130.52% over the past seven days, showing strong interest in the market. Avantis(AVNT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:05 UTC on September 23,… The post Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Avantis to distribute $80M in AVNT rewards over five months. 75% for traders; 25% for liquidity providers. Engagement through staking incentives and boosted claims. Avantis announced its third season of AVNT rewards totaling $80 million on its Base chain platform, starting September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026. The $80 million AVNT airdrop aims to boost liquidity and trading activities while addressing exploit risks identified in previous events. Avantis’ $80M Token Initiative for Traders and Liquidity Avantis has announced a five-month AVNT rewards program that distributes 40 million tokens valued at over $80 million. The initiative targets 75% of its rewards to traders and the remaining 25% to liquidity providers. This strategy is designed to bolster active participation and liquidity within the DeFi space. The introduction of a boosted claim mechanism encourages staking, providing a 35% token bonus for those locking their tokens within 18 hours. These adjustments aim to enhance trader and investor engagement, ensuring a more dynamic DeFi environment. Crypto market participants have expressed interest in Avantis’ innovative approach. The recent listing of AVNT on Coinbase as an experimental asset suggests endorsement of its potential impact. However, the $4 million Sybil attack incident raised significant concerns about security during such events. AVNT Market Response and Regulatory Considerations Did you know? Avantis’ reward distribution approach echoes strategies seen in large-scale airdrops like Uniswap, which historically spurred increased user engagement and trading activity. According to CoinMarketCap, Avantis (AVNT) is trading at $2.17 with a market cap of $560.85 million. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume reached $2.04 billion despite a drop of 66.43%. The AVNT price surged by 14.60% in 24 hours and 130.52% over the past seven days, showing strong interest in the market. Avantis(AVNT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:05 UTC on September 23,…

Avantis Announces $80M AVNT Rewards in Season 3

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.08548+0.64%
Capverse
CAP$0.11698-18.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739+1.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012-0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-7.49%
Avantis
AVNT$2.028-1.89%
Key Points:
  • Avantis to distribute $80M in AVNT rewards over five months.
  • 75% for traders; 25% for liquidity providers.
  • Engagement through staking incentives and boosted claims.

Avantis announced its third season of AVNT rewards totaling $80 million on its Base chain platform, starting September 9, 2025, through February 28, 2026.

The $80 million AVNT airdrop aims to boost liquidity and trading activities while addressing exploit risks identified in previous events.

Avantis’ $80M Token Initiative for Traders and Liquidity

Avantis has announced a five-month AVNT rewards program that distributes 40 million tokens valued at over $80 million. The initiative targets 75% of its rewards to traders and the remaining 25% to liquidity providers. This strategy is designed to bolster active participation and liquidity within the DeFi space.

The introduction of a boosted claim mechanism encourages staking, providing a 35% token bonus for those locking their tokens within 18 hours. These adjustments aim to enhance trader and investor engagement, ensuring a more dynamic DeFi environment.

Crypto market participants have expressed interest in Avantis’ innovative approach. The recent listing of AVNT on Coinbase as an experimental asset suggests endorsement of its potential impact. However, the $4 million Sybil attack incident raised significant concerns about security during such events.

AVNT Market Response and Regulatory Considerations

Did you know? Avantis’ reward distribution approach echoes strategies seen in large-scale airdrops like Uniswap, which historically spurred increased user engagement and trading activity.

According to CoinMarketCap, Avantis (AVNT) is trading at $2.17 with a market cap of $560.85 million. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume reached $2.04 billion despite a drop of 66.43%. The AVNT price surged by 14.60% in 24 hours and 130.52% over the past seven days, showing strong interest in the market.

Avantis(AVNT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team indicate that Avantis’ strategy may lead to robust DeFi ecosystem growth, leveraging similar tactics that drove success in previous protocol launches. The potential footprint of AVNT within regulatory frameworks remains under scrutiny, aligning with broader DeFi examination trends.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/avantis-avnt-rewards-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016041-7.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719+0.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006864+6.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1413+59.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
Union
U$0.009984-3.03%
Solana
SOL$215.94-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,170.29-0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:39
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves