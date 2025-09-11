Avantis AVNT token rebounds 78% from bottom driven by strong fundamentals

AVNT posted a 43.3% price increase over the past 24 hours to record a 78% recovery from its bottom, despite continued sell pressure from its recent airdrop.

Avantis airdropped AVNT tokens on Sept. 9 at a starting price of $0.488, but immediate selling activity from airdrop recipients seeking liquidity drove the token lower.

The sell-off created buying opportunities that smart money traders capitalized on, with Nansen data showing profitable addresses increased AVNT holdings by 20.5% during the past 24 hours.

The token reached a daily high of $0.371 on Sept. 10 after bottoming at $0.208 in early trading hours.

Base ecosystem leadership

The recovery likely reflects Avantis’ dominant position as the largest decentralized perpetuals exchange on Base.

According to DefiLlama data, the protocol captured $4.6 billion in trading volume during August, representing 39.3% of all perpetual volume on Base during the month.

Base consistently ranks among the top 10 chains for monthly perpetual trading volume in 2025, regularly surpassing $10 billion in trading activity except for May.

Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to See This… Get 5 days of high-level strategies the pros use to win in crypto. Limited seats available — claim yours now. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist.

Additionally, Base is the largest Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, with a total value locked (TVL) of nearly $5 billion. This infrastructure provides Avantis with a robust foundation for generating protocol revenues and user adoption.

DefiLlama estimates Avantis’ annualized fees at $14.3 million, with the protocol collecting $1.22 million during August alone. Fees measure a protocol’s activity.

Additionally, Avantis’ total value locked (TVL) has increased 66% in 2025, growing from $13.5 billion at year’s start to $22.4 billion as of Sept. 10. The TVL growth accelerated following the April market bottom, jumping 112% from $10.53 billion.

Combined with volume leadership on Base and consistent fee generation, these metrics provide fundamental support for AVNT’s price recovery.

Smart money accumulation during the airdrop selloff suggests confidence from profitable traders in Avantis’ fundamentals to support the AVNT price action.

Mentioned in this article