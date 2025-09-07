Avantis Launches AVNT Token Airdrop Checker for 65,000 Wallets

Key Points: Avantis, a Base derivatives platform, released AVNT token airdrop checker, engaging 65,000 wallets.

Token claims start September 9th.

$8M Series A funding in June supported token release.

Avantis, a derivatives platform within the Base ecosystem, launched its AVNT token airdrop checker on September 7, enabling over 65,000 wallets to claim starting at 22:00 on September 9.

The AVNT token, with a total supply of 1 billion, marks a significant step in Avantis’ expansion following an $8 million Series A round co-led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital.

Avantis Engages 65,000 Wallets with AVNT Token Airdrop

Avantis announced the launch of its AVNT token airdrop checker on September 7, targeting over 65,000 wallets in the Base ecosystem. The following release of the airdrop claims on September 9 exemplifies Avantis’ strategic engagement with its community. Following its announcement on August 27, the AVNT token, with a capped supply of 1 billion, allocates 51% to community efforts, highlighting a commitment to decentralized control. The airdrop claims 12.5% of the supply, reinforcing community participation.

Avantis’ recent $8 million funding round, co-led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital, is expected to accelerate the DeFi ecosystem’s growth through token dynamics and user engagement. The funding supports Avantis’ efforts to blend on-chain and real-world macro assets trading. With its position as a key player on the Base chain, expectations for the token’s influence in macro markets are rising.

Market watchers note that similar airdrops in DeFi often lead to increased on-chain activity, elevating the protocol’s visibility and user base. However, no direct statements from Avantis leadership provide immediate insights into the strategic goals of the airdrop. Despite this, market participants and community members remain attentive, anticipating possible significant shifts in the market landscape.

Funding and Strategic Moves Drive DeFi Innovation

Did you know? AVNT’s strategic airdrop allocation is inspired by past successful DeFi launches like Uniswap, introducing a community-focused token distribution model.

Ethereum (ETH) stands at a price of $4,291.36, with a market cap of $517.99 billion and market dominance of 13.60%, as per CoinMarketCap. It has seen a 24-hour trading volume of $18.83 billion, marking a significant 57.23% decrease. Over the past 90 days, Ethereum’s price has increased by 71.99%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:09 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights potential AVNT airdrop impacts, noting that it could boost decentralized trading and increase liquidity, enhancing Avantis’ role in the market. Blending real-world and crypto markets may drive greater regulatory scrutiny and technological innovation in DeFi platforms.