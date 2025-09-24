Discover why Avax and Zexpire stood out as top gainers in a volatile market filled with declines. Explore market trends, price movements, and what sets these assets apart from the biggest losers.Discover why Avax and Zexpire stood out as top gainers in a volatile market filled with declines. Explore market trends, price movements, and what sets these assets apart from the biggest losers.

Avax and Zexpire: Top Gainers Among Top Losers

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/24 16:35
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$34.28-0.95%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003144+0.83%

Avax and Zexpire rose sharply in value while most digital tokens slipped, making them the day’s top gainers in a field of top losers. Early trading data shows Avax climbing more than 14 percent in the past 24 hours, while Zexpire added nearly 11 percent, even as the broader market index fell by roughly 6 percent.

Analysts link Avax’s advance to a surge in user activity following a recently completed network upgrade, which cut transaction times and lower fees. Zexpire’s jump appears tied to a large burn of outstanding tokens that tightened supply just as demand ticked higher. The dual moves underscore how isolated catalysts can power standout rallies, even when sentiment in the wider sector trends negative.

Avalanche’s Rapid Rise: Can AVAX Outrace the Next Crypto Bull Run?

Avalanche burst onto the scene in 2020 with a simple promise: faster and cheaper transactions. Smart contracts written in familiar Solidity code glide across its network, and a clever system of mini-networks called subnets helps Avalanche process roughly 6,500 transactions per second—far outpacing Ethereum’s 15. Average fees hover near fifty cents, a figure that keeps day-to-day use affordable for both creators and fans of decentralized apps.

The engine behind this speed is AVAX, the coin that powers activity and grants holders a voice in network decisions. Each fee paid on Avalanche is partially burned, trimming the supply below its hard limit of 715.75 million and adding a touch of scarcity. Over the past year AVAX has climbed about 26 % to the mid-$40 range, securing the 11th spot among digital assets with a market value near $18 billion. A broader crypto revival—sparked by Bitcoin’s recent halving and the launch of spot exchange-traded funds—has further brightened sentiment around high-performing networks.

First-Mover in Gamified Options Trading: Could ZX Be the Next HYPE?

In crypto, the biggest gains often go to first movers in new categories. This cycle has already provided a valid example: HYPE, the token of Hyperliquid, rode the surge in derivatives trading and put on outsized returns for early holders.

Zexpire is aiming to do the same — but in an even fresher niche. It’s the first 0DTE DeFi protocol that turns options trading into a simple, one-click daily play.

One-Click Options, Fixed Risk

Crypto options already see around $3 billion in daily volume, and prediction markets like Polymarket have pushed past $10 billion in cumulative bets.

Zexpire combines the two, wrapping volatility trading into a format anyone can play.

Zexpire removes the complexity of options trading: no more intimidating charts and Greeks. Just one question: Will BTC stay in range today, or break out? Click your choice and let the market play out. The risk is capped — you’ll never lose more than your stake.

Be Among the First to Buy ZX

Like HYPE for Hyperliquid, ZX is the Fuel of Zexpire

Every play on Zexpire runs on its native token ZX, which is currently in seed access at just $0.003, stepping up stage by stage until it reaches $0.025 at listing.

That structure means the earliest participants lock in the lowest entry point, while later buyers pay more.

Beyond price, early buyers also get extras like staking yield before TGE, cashback perks, and beta access — benefits designed to reward the first wave of holders.

First-Mover Advantage: Getting ZX Before It Explodes

Every cycle has tokens that capture a new wave before the market catches on. HYPE did it with derivatives on Hyperliquid, turning early adoption into one of the cycle’s strongest narratives.

Now $ZX is positioned to do the same for gamified options trading — a brand-new category that combines the growth of prediction markets with the simplicity of one-click plays.

Early buyers secure the lowest entry point, while long-term holders stand to benefit from fee burns, buybacks, staking rewards, and platform perks that tighten supply and reward participation.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

Conclusion

AVAX logged a rare climb while most tokens slipped. Fresh network activity and steady inflows pushed its value higher, making it one of the few bright spots in the day’s trading. Zexpire also broke away from the downturn, posting solid gains and drawing attention to its rising volume. The two moves showed that real use cases and clear demand can still lift prices, even when the wider market struggles.

Zexpire flips crypto’s biggest problem—wild swings—into a chance to earn. Users make a single click and call whether Bitcoin will stay in range or break out within the day; losses are capped and there are no liquidations or margin calls. Each play fuels demand for $ZX, the native token that brings fee cuts and buybacks for early holders. AVAX represents a promising opportunity too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/

  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte

  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2641+35.81%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Share
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03925+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545+0.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.008056-2.51%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Share
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012687-17.41%
Union
U$0.009956-11.58%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003104-8.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Share

Trending News

More

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago