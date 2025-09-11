AVAX clears key hurdle after 8 rejections, Eyes on $32

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:13
NEAR
NEAR$2.696-0.55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005957+2.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208+1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01397-1.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016128-5.47%
Avalanche
AVAX$28.84+2.23%

Journalist

Posted: September 11, 2025

Key Takeaways

A potential rally will only be possible if AVAX closes the daily candle above the $26.75 level. However, as profit-taking rises, the altcoin’s rally might be in jeopardy.

After multiple rejections since the beginning of 2025, Avalanche [AVAX] has finally cleared its long-awaited hurdle, hinting at a potential reversal. This comes after the token climbed 4.5% over the past 24 hours.

At press time, AVAX hovered near the $26.75 level, with strong participation from traders and investors. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that AVAX’s 24-hour trading volume jumped 50% in the last 24 hours.

The rising trading volume, along with the price breaching a key level, shows strong upside momentum in the asset and hints at strong interest from crypto enthusiasts.

Mapping Avalanche’s upcoming levels 

 AMBCrypto’s technical analysis found that AVAX’s daily candle has broken out of the key resistance level at $26.60.

This breakout comes after eight rejections since January 2025, which has now opened the path for a massive price uptick.

Source: TradingView

The current price action suggests that AVAX’s breakout can only be validated if the daily candle closes above the $26.75 level.

If this happens, there is a strong possibility that the asset could gain 20% upside momentum, pushing the price toward $32. If it fails, history may repeat itself and the price could face downside momentum.

At press time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) on the chart held a value of 15, suggesting that AVAX was in a weak trend. Typically, when such a value appears on the chart during a breakout or breakdown, it fails.

On-chain data hints mixed signals

Investors appeared to be booking profits as AVAX rose. On-chain analytics tool CoinGlass revealed that over $4.86 million worth of AVAX had moved into exchanges over the past 24 hours.

This consistent inflow of assets into exchanges hinted at a potential dump and may slow down the asset’s upside momentum.

Source: CoinGlass

On the other hand, traders seemed to be following the current trend by betting strongly on long positions.

At press time, AVAX’s major liquidation levels were at $25.48 on the lower side and $27.36 on the upper side.

Source: CoinGlass

At these levels, traders have built $23.75 million worth of long positions and $6.87 million worth of short positions, making it clear that bulls are dominating the asset.

Next: Solana breaks $220 – Could a 10% SOL pullback be next?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/avalanche-clears-key-hurdle-after-8-rejections-can-avax-reach-32/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+25.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:22
Share
OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.14473-1.90%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000205+1.48%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4407+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:10
Share
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014281+3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+25.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

Top Reasons Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Had a Rough 2025 and Alternative Meme Coin Set to Explode Next