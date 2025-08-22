AVAX Faces $40M Unlock, ETC Waits for Breakout, While Cold Wallet Users Already Cashing USDT Rewards

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 10:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-3.39%
Threshold
T$0.01596-1.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.05154-0.99%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.37-1.85%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04564-6.60%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.05-1.62%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21-2.23%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02639-1.82%

Markets often split between two paths: speculation and real substance. Avalanche’s outlook is tied to token unlocks and price resistance, while Ethereum Classic relies on chart structures and trading volumes to justify its targets. Both depend heavily on technical readings to hold attention, but neither offers users direct rewards for participation. Cold Wallet does.


Through instant USDT payouts and added CWT perks during presale, it delivers measurable returns instead of leaning only on forecasts. For anyone asking which of the top crypto coins deserve notice, Cold Wallet answers with proof instead of promises.


Cold Wallet Redefines Utility With USDT Rewards & Referral Bonuses

Unlike meme coins that rely on hype and temporary excitement, Cold Wallet is built around real use. It’s a working self-custody wallet where users earn rewards for engaging and for growing the network. Its referral model is already live, paying both the sender and receiver in USDT for swaps made through the app. During presale, those rewards get even stronger with added CWT bonuses, creating a system that gives participants two benefits at once, tied directly to real usage instead of hype.


Get Rewards not just storage cold wallet


The structure is simple: referrers earn a 20% CWT bonus, while referees get 10%. Both bonuses vest alongside purchased tokens, aligning value with long-term use. Instead of empty promises, Cold Wallet gives consistent, fair, and transparent rewards. It builds a loop where growth is fueled by actual participation.


This is not theory; the presale results already prove its strength. Cold Wallet has raised $6.3 million, with more than 740 million tokens sold. It currently sits in Stage 17 at $0.00998 and has a set launch value of $0.3517. That means current participants are entering at a fraction of the launch price while supporting a product that’s already live and running. In short, Cold Wallet blends credibility with real-time utility, putting it far ahead of speculative plays.


Avalanche Price Forecast: Token Unlock Creates Supply Risk

Avalanche is about to face its first token unlock in three months, releasing 1.67 million AVAX, or around $40 million, into circulation. This added supply could limit growth, capping upside near $26.10 and possibly dragging price toward $23.90 or even $22.40 if pressure grows.


Avalanche Price Forecast


Even so, technical indicators are holding steady. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above neutral, showing that buyers still have control. If selling pressure softens, AVAX may settle into a stable range near $24.90. While not exciting, this kind of outlook reflects measured, product-based thinking rather than meme-fueled hype.


Ethereum Classic Price Outlook: Steady Growth Without Noise

Ethereum Classic is shaping up as another structured play. Currently priced at $24.28, it just broke out of a falling wedge pattern, a common technical signal often followed by upward moves. Near-term goals include $25.98, $28.05, and $30.49, depending on whether trading volume holds up.


Every Gas fee PAID BACK Every swap Rewarded


Longer-term, analysts project even higher levels, with some calling for $53.40 by year-end and others targeting closer to $40.16. These numbers aren’t hype-driven but based on technical setups and trading history. For readers seeking a structured view, ETC offers chart-backed growth instead of social media noise.


Cold Wallet Against Market Speculation

Speculation moves prices quickly, but staying power comes from usability. Avalanche’s potential depends on how its market absorbs supply. Ethereum Classic’s growth outlook rests on chart behaviour. Cold Wallet, on the other hand, works on a clear principle: rewarding users every time they interact.


With $6.3 million raised, 740 million tokens sold, a presale price of $0.00998, and a launch value of $0.3517, it already combines progress with practical rewards. For anyone exploring the top crypto coins, Cold Wallet proves it isn’t just about charts or predictions. It’s a product where user participation turns directly into value, offering both immediate and lasting appeal.


Get Rewards not just storage cold wallet


 Explore Cold Wallet Now:


Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/


Website: https://coldwallet.com/


X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp


Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post AVAX Faces $40M Unlock, ETC Waits for Breakout, While Cold Wallet Users Already Cashing USDT Rewards appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.859-2.53%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-8.94%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Share
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$850-1.75%
Aethir
ATH$0.03301-3.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.007167-2.91%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Solana
SOL$183.05-2.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Israeli military: Iran launches fourth wave of missiles at Israel