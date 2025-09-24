The post AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: AVAX long positions see massive growth, with traders gaining $920K in unrealized profits. AgriFORCE rebrands to AVAX One, aiming for a $700M AVAX treasury reserve. DeFi activity spikes, pushing AVAX’s Total Value Locked (TVL) to its highest level since August 2022. AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge Avalanche (AVAX) is seeing growing interest among traders, with long positions surging and significant price targets being set. Recently, the cryptocurrency has gained traction with both whales and institutional investors showing confidence in its potential. Institutional Interest Grows as AgriFORCE Rebrands to AVAX One Institutional interest in AVAX has been bolstered by the announcement that AgriFORCE Growing Systems, a Nasdaq-listed company, has rebranded to AVAX One. According to the company’s press release, the company’s goal is to build a treasury reserve of more than $700 million in AVAX tokens. AgriFORCE, which focuses on agricultural technologies, is making a significant shift towards the Avalanche ecosystem. This move could reduce the circulating supply of AVAX, boosting its demand and increasing its value in the long term. The news has positively impacted the AVAX price, helping it recover from recent dips. Upward movement | Source: X The price of AVAX has been on an upward trajectory, with analysts predicting further gains. Strong technical signals have emerged, suggesting that AVAX could target price levels between $42 and $61. According to recent reports, AVAX has been recovering from the bottom regions for a long time, with upward movement starting from the $15 mark. AVAX Long Positions Hit $920K in Unrealized Profit However, AVAX has also become a favorite among traders, particularly those in long positions. Recently, whale accounts have made significant investments, with one opening a 5x long position worth $17.2 million. This position already has an unrealized… The post AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: AVAX long positions see massive growth, with traders gaining $920K in unrealized profits. AgriFORCE rebrands to AVAX One, aiming for a $700M AVAX treasury reserve. DeFi activity spikes, pushing AVAX’s Total Value Locked (TVL) to its highest level since August 2022. AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge Avalanche (AVAX) is seeing growing interest among traders, with long positions surging and significant price targets being set. Recently, the cryptocurrency has gained traction with both whales and institutional investors showing confidence in its potential. Institutional Interest Grows as AgriFORCE Rebrands to AVAX One Institutional interest in AVAX has been bolstered by the announcement that AgriFORCE Growing Systems, a Nasdaq-listed company, has rebranded to AVAX One. According to the company’s press release, the company’s goal is to build a treasury reserve of more than $700 million in AVAX tokens. AgriFORCE, which focuses on agricultural technologies, is making a significant shift towards the Avalanche ecosystem. This move could reduce the circulating supply of AVAX, boosting its demand and increasing its value in the long term. The news has positively impacted the AVAX price, helping it recover from recent dips. Upward movement | Source: X The price of AVAX has been on an upward trajectory, with analysts predicting further gains. Strong technical signals have emerged, suggesting that AVAX could target price levels between $42 and $61. According to recent reports, AVAX has been recovering from the bottom regions for a long time, with upward movement starting from the $15 mark. AVAX Long Positions Hit $920K in Unrealized Profit However, AVAX has also become a favorite among traders, particularly those in long positions. Recently, whale accounts have made significant investments, with one opening a 5x long position worth $17.2 million. This position already has an unrealized…

AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:41
Key Insights:

  • AVAX long positions see massive growth, with traders gaining $920K in unrealized profits.
  • AgriFORCE rebrands to AVAX One, aiming for a $700M AVAX treasury reserve.
  • DeFi activity spikes, pushing AVAX’s Total Value Locked (TVL) to its highest level since August 2022.
AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge

Avalanche (AVAX) is seeing growing interest among traders, with long positions surging and significant price targets being set. Recently, the cryptocurrency has gained traction with both whales and institutional investors showing confidence in its potential.

Institutional Interest Grows as AgriFORCE Rebrands to AVAX One

Institutional interest in AVAX has been bolstered by the announcement that AgriFORCE Growing Systems, a Nasdaq-listed company, has rebranded to AVAX One. According to the company’s press release, the company’s goal is to build a treasury reserve of more than $700 million in AVAX tokens.

AgriFORCE, which focuses on agricultural technologies, is making a significant shift towards the Avalanche ecosystem. This move could reduce the circulating supply of AVAX, boosting its demand and increasing its value in the long term. The news has positively impacted the AVAX price, helping it recover from recent dips.

Upward movement | Source: X

The price of AVAX has been on an upward trajectory, with analysts predicting further gains. Strong technical signals have emerged, suggesting that AVAX could target price levels between $42 and $61. According to recent reports, AVAX has been recovering from the bottom regions for a long time, with upward movement starting from the $15 mark.

AVAX Long Positions Hit $920K in Unrealized Profit

However, AVAX has also become a favorite among traders, particularly those in long positions. Recently, whale accounts have made significant investments, with one opening a 5x long position worth $17.2 million. This position already has an unrealized profit of nearly $920,000.

Another prominent investor, Ogle, an advisor to World Liberty FI, opened a 10x long position worth $2.2 million just hours ago. These positions indicate growing confidence in AVAX’s future price action. With such substantial gains already in play, many are optimistic about the coin’s price continuing to rise in the near future.

Growing DeFi Activity Supports AVAX’s Market Strength

Avalanche’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is also showing signs of growth. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in the Avalanche network has reached its highest level since August 2022. This increase in TVL reflects growing interest in the network’s decentralized applications and protocols.

These indicators suggest that the overall market sentiment is favorable for AVAX, with rising DeFi activity likely contributing to price appreciation. As more assets are locked into the network, the demand for AVAX could continue to rise, driving the price toward the anticipated targets.

According to CoinMarketCap, as of the time of writing, Avalanche is trading at $34.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.605. It is up 9.02% in the last 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/avax-long-positions-surge-to-920k-profit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Trending News

