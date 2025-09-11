Avelo Airlines to buy 50 E2 jets from Brazil plane maker Embraer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:40
Sidekick
K$0.164-1.61%
Union
U$0.00928-1.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011-0.70%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016724+3.86%

An Embraer SA E190-E2 passenger aircraft stands on display on day two of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018 in Farnborough, U.K., on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. 

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Brazilian airplane maker Embraer has landed its first U.S. sale of its efficient but slow-selling E2 jets with a 50-plane deal from startup carrier Avelo Airlines.

Avelo first started flying in April 2021 with used Boeing 737s but has struggled and recently exited a host of cities on the West Coast. It has also turned to flying deportees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has sparked protests, demonstrations and backlash from some politicians.

The low-cost airline focuses on smaller cities, with a large operation out of Connecticut. On Monday, without providing a figure or an investor, Avelo announced it won the “single largest investment” since the carrier launched and said the money will be used to grow and improve customer experience. The new Embraer jets, scheduled to start arriving in the first half of 2027, represent big growth for Avelo, which has just 22 Boeing planes now, according to its website.

Avelo said the order for 50 E195-E2 planes, with options for 50 more, will help it modernize its fleet. The airline is betting that the planes’ two-by-two seating configuration and quieter cabins compared with older jets will be a hit with customers.

Read more CNBC airline news

While dwarfed by major U.S. plane maker Boeing and rival Airbus, Embraer is known for building regional jets that airlines rely on for thousands of flights a day for shorter routes or to smaller cities. It has also been solidly profitable for two years, while Boeing, which terminated a more than $4 billion tie-up with Embraer as it dealt with several crises, has struggled.

Despite its solid footing, Embaer’s newer, more fuel-efficient E2 jets have been outsold by similarly sized aircraft like the Airbus A220 family.

The E195-E2, the largest in that family, can seat 132 people in a single-class cabin with 31-inch seat pitch (a measure of the distance from one seat to the one behind it) or 120 people in a three-class cabin.

“The aircraft’s exceptional performance, size, and efficiency make it the perfect choice for the future growth of our scheduled service network,” said Avelo CEO Andrew Levy, former United Airlines CFO, in a news release.

The airline’s used Boeings can seat up to 189 passengers, but too much capacity can drive down fares. Struggling budget carrier Spirit Airlines, for example, lists Airbus A321Neos, with 229 seats.

One challenge with smaller jets for bigger airlines has been that the “majors regard them as a fleet complication,” said Richard Aboulafia, managing director at AeroDynamic Advisory, an industry consulting firm, since they would have to train pilots, acquire simulators and put up other costs to add to their lineups.

“The E2 has terrific economics but airlines have an irrational obsession for range they don’t need,” Aboulafia said.

Avelo’s order is worth $4.4 billion at list prices, the airline said, but that is before usual discounts. Slower-selling planes or big orders often come with significant price cuts.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/10/embraer-e2-jets-avelo-airlines.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security The world of cryptocurrency is buzzing with exciting news: Bitcoin’s hashrate has just shattered all previous records, soaring to an unprecedented all-time high. This remarkable achievement, as reported by Bitcoin Magazine, signals a pivotal moment for the network. But what exactly does this mean for the future of the world’s leading digital currency? What Does an All-Time High Bitcoin Hashrate Truly Signify? To understand the significance of this milestone, let’s first clarify what the Bitcoin hashrate actually represents. In simple terms, it is the total combined computational power that all miners are dedicating to securing the Bitcoin blockchain. Think of it as the collective “muscle” of the network, working tirelessly to process transactions and create new blocks. Enhanced Security: A higher hashrate makes the network exponentially more secure. It becomes incredibly difficult and expensive for any single entity to launch a 51% attack, where they control enough computing power to manipulate transactions. Robust Decentralization: While not a direct measure, a high hashrate often indicates a broad distribution of mining power across many participants, further strengthening decentralization. Miner Confidence: Miners invest significant capital in hardware and electricity. A surging hashrate suggests a strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value and profitability, encouraging more participants to join. Why is the Bitcoin Hashrate Experiencing Such a Powerful Surge? Several factors are contributing to this incredible growth in Bitcoin hashrate. It is not just a random occurrence but a reflection of evolving market dynamics and technological advancements. Understanding these drivers provides valuable insight into the network’s health. Technological Advancements: The continuous development of more efficient Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) miners means that existing operations can produce more hashes per unit of energy, and new miners can enter the market with more powerful equipment. Market Recovery and Price Stability: Following periods of market volatility, Bitcoin’s price has shown resilience. This stability makes mining more predictable and attractive, encouraging miners to expand their operations. Geographical Shifts: The global distribution of mining operations has diversified significantly. New mining hubs have emerged in regions with favorable energy costs and regulatory environments, contributing to the overall increase in network power. What are the Key Implications for Bitcoin Holders and the Ecosystem? For anyone holding Bitcoin or involved in the broader crypto ecosystem, the record-breaking Bitcoin hashrate carries significant implications. It speaks volumes about the underlying strength and future potential of the network. Increased Network Reliability: A more secure network translates directly into greater reliability for users. Transactions are processed consistently, and the integrity of the blockchain remains uncompromised. Long-Term Confidence: The sustained growth in hashrate reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin as a robust and enduring store of value. It signals institutional and individual confidence in its fundamental security model. Potential for Innovation: A strong and secure base layer allows for further innovation on top of the Bitcoin network, fostering new applications and services within the ecosystem. However, it is also important to acknowledge potential challenges. The increasing energy consumption associated with a higher hashrate remains a point of discussion, prompting ongoing efforts towards more sustainable mining practices. The Future is Secure: A Concluding Look at Bitcoin Hashrate The monumental surge in Bitcoin’s hashrate to an all-time high is more than just a statistic; it is a powerful testament to the network’s enduring strength, security, and the unwavering commitment of its global mining community. This achievement solidifies Bitcoin’s position as a truly resilient and decentralized digital asset, paving the way for a more secure and robust future for the entire cryptocurrency space. As the network continues to evolve, this fundamental indicator will remain a crucial benchmark for its health and vitality. Frequently Asked Questions about Bitcoin Hashrate Here are some common questions about Bitcoin’s hashrate and its significance: Q1: What is Bitcoin hashrate? A1: Bitcoin hashrate is the total computational power contributed by all miners globally to process transactions and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. It measures how many calculations per second the network is performing. Q2: Why is a high Bitcoin hashrate important? A2: A high hashrate significantly enhances the security of the Bitcoin network, making it extremely difficult for malicious actors to compromise the system. It also indicates strong miner confidence and network health. Q3: Does a higher hashrate affect Bitcoin’s price? A3: While not a direct correlation, a consistently high and growing hashrate often signals strong underlying network fundamentals and investor confidence, which can indirectly contribute to a positive price sentiment over the long term. Q4: What are the environmental concerns related to Bitcoin hashrate? A4: The energy consumption of Bitcoin mining, especially with a high hashrate, is a frequently discussed topic. However, there’s a growing trend towards using renewable energy sources for mining, and innovations are continually improving energy efficiency. Q5: How can I track the Bitcoin hashrate? A5: Various online platforms and blockchain explorers provide real-time data on Bitcoin’s hashrate, allowing you to monitor the network’s computational power. Did you find this insight into Bitcoin’s record-breaking hashrate fascinating? Share this article with your friends and followers on social media to spread awareness about the incredible strength and security of the Bitcoin network! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.0626+3.13%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718+2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:30
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.0626+3.13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003645+3.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004417-0.78%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-atkins-crypto-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016719+3.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases