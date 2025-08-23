Avoid Being Trapped in Range – Here’s The Top Token to Secure During Stable Times On Market

Many traders lose time and profit when prices move sideways for a long stretch. Finding a strong coin is key for holding value and gaining an edge when little else is happening. One standout token could help secure positions during slow periods. This article explores that top choice for steady markets and what makes it worth a closer look.

Ethena (ENA)

Source: TradingView

ENA slipped nearly 10% this week, trading between $0.64 and $0.82. Even so, the token still sits just over its 10-day and 100-day averages, hinting at a steady base. A strength reading near 56 is neutral, while a fast oscillator at 81 leans hot, suggesting short-term selling fueled the dip.

Zoom out and the mood brightens. ENA is up 27% in the past month and 44% over six months. Buyers have stepped in on every pullback, keeping the price well above the firm $0.57 floor. Momentum has cooled since last week, yet the slight positive trend gauge shows bulls still hold an edge.

If demand revives, the first barrier rests at $0.92. A jump from the mid-range price of $0.73 to that mark would mean about 26% upside. Clearing it opens a path to $1.10, roughly 51% higher. Failure to defend $0.57 would expose $0.39, a slide of 47% from current levels. Given the longer-term climb and neutral momentum, odds favor a grind higher toward $0.92, but a quick drop to test $0.57 remains a real risk if sellers press again.

Bonk (BONK)

Source: TradingView

Bonk lost 10.01% this week and 42.13% over the past month, yet it still clings to a 32.88% gain in six months. The price now drifts near $0.000022 after swinging between $0.00002151 and $0.00002736.

The coin is glued to both its 10-day and 100-day averages, pointing to a stalemate. RSI at 45 and a Stochastic reading of 41 show mild selling, not panic. A small negative MACD level backs the idea of flat-to-soft momentum rather than a deep slide.

A clear close above $0.00002736 could send BONK toward the first resistance at $0.00003089, about 30% higher. Breaking that opens room for $0.00003674, roughly 50% above current trade. On the flip side, slipping under $0.00002150 would expose the $0.00001920 support, near 20% lower, with $0.00001336 another 40% beneath. Traders are waiting for a breakout to decide whether the next leg is up or down.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.005.

At the next 14th stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.01, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount.

Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin.

Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell.

Community-First Vibes

In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record.

Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Raydium (RAY)

Source: TradingView

RAY slipped 14.29% this week, 5.32% over the month, and 24.54% in 6 months. The token now hovers between $2.99 and $4.12, just below both the 10-day SMA at $3.23 and the 100-day SMA at $3.28. Momentum signals look neutral: RSI sits at 49.56, Stochastic at 56.69, while MACD is slightly red at -0.0117.

This mix hints at a pause rather than panic. Bulls must clear $4.68 to regain control. A close above that ceiling could open a sprint to $5.80, adding roughly 40-60% from today’s mid-range. Volume near the upper band would likely pull the 10-day SMA back above the 100-day line and flip MACD green, giving buyers a clear path.

Failure to shake off the drag keeps eyes on $2.43 support. A dip under that floor risks a slide to $1.31, nearly another 45-55% down. The flat averages and mid-range RSI suggest more range trading first, but the longer downtrend still shadows the chart. Traders will watch $4.68 and $2.43 as the breakpoints that decide the next big move.

Sei (SEI)

Source: TradingView

Sei trades between $0.31 and $0.37 after a sharp pullback. The coin is down 10.39% in 1 week and 17.03% in 1 month, yet it keeps a 4.49% gain over 6 months. Short-term sellers rule, long-term holders still see green.

Price floats just above the 100-day average of $0.31. A momentum score of 41.69 hints at weak demand, but a fast oscillator reading of 15.99 shows the market is oversold. With trend power near zero, any fresh bid could lift the pair to the next ceiling at $0.40.

Beating $0.40 could spark a sprint to $0.46, adding about 15% then 35% from today’s midpoint. Slip below $0.31 and eyes move to $0.27, roughly 13% lower, and then $0.20, almost 37% down. Given the oversold state and the modest 6-month rise, the chart leans toward a 10%-20% bounce, yet the key lies in defending $0.31.

Conclusion

ENA, BONK, RAY, and SEI remain solid range plays; yet XYZVerse (XYZ) merges sports passion and meme power, targets 20,000% upside, fosters community-led, GameFi-backed growth, and leads 2025’s bull charge.

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/avoid-being-trapped-in-range-heres-the-top-token-to-secure-during-stable-times-on-market/