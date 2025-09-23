A new chapter has opened for XRP holders with the launch of mXRP, a yield-bearing liquid staked token. Announced by Axelar and Midas in partnership with Interop Labs, the product was revealed at the XRP Seoul 2025 event, drawing an audience of over 3,000 participants. mXRP brings a long-awaited entry point for XRP into decentralized […]A new chapter has opened for XRP holders with the launch of mXRP, a yield-bearing liquid staked token. Announced by Axelar and Midas in partnership with Interop Labs, the product was revealed at the XRP Seoul 2025 event, drawing an audience of over 3,000 participants. mXRP brings a long-awaited entry point for XRP into decentralized […]

Axelar and Midas Launch mXRP With Up to 10% Yield for XRP Holders

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/23 11:00
xrp
  • Axelar and Midas launched mXRP, the first yield-bearing liquid staked token for XRP holders.
  • The product offers up to 10% APY through tokenized yield strategies and DeFi integrations.
  • mXRP debuted at XRP Seoul 2025 in front of more than 3,000 community members.

A new chapter has opened for XRP holders with the launch of mXRP, a yield-bearing liquid staked token. Announced by Axelar and Midas in partnership with Interop Labs, the product was revealed at the XRP Seoul 2025 event, drawing an audience of over 3,000 participants.

mXRP brings a long-awaited entry point for XRP into decentralized finance. It allows token holders to access strategies that can generate up to 10% annual yield while keeping exposure to XRP itself. For years, much of the XRP supply remained dormant. Now, through mXRP, that capital can move into structured yield opportunities backed by DeFi infrastructure.

Axelar Bridges XRP to 80+ Blockchains for DeFi Integration

 The product is based on the XRPL EVM and supported by publicly audited smart contracts. Midas, which to date has been responsible for minting tokenized certificates worth over $1 billion in value locked, provides the structuring and infrastructure to the product. The XRP asset is bridged in through Axelar, which today interconnects over 80 blockchains.

Georgios Vlachos at Axelar Foundation remarked that interconnecting XRP Ledger to DeFi offers tokenization and integration potential in multiple networks. With Axelar’s security architecture, mXRP can transcend XRP’s initial ecosystem and access broader financial applications.

At its core, mXRP is a tokenized certificate based on on-chain and off-chain returns strategies. These strategies fall under the umbrella of third-party risk guardians, including Hyperithm at launch. They include market-making, liquidity providing, and other time-tested strategies for providing stable returns.

Targeted Net Returns Estimated Up to 10% Annually

When mXRP coins are issued, XRP collaterals are entered into a system whose tracking of performance depends on smart-contract logic. The preferred net return annually has been projected at as much as 10%, yet results remain subject to market forces and outcomes of strategy. The value of mXRP shifts in effect, giving owners explicit transparency into outcomes.

Midas’ Dennis Dinkelmeyer explained active community interest and DeFi deployments as why mXRP is an encouraging step in XRP adoption. Since it can be directly implemented on all XRPL EVM protocols, the token can also be used in lending markets and other DeFi products.

The release marks a paradigm shift for the XRP economy, from holding to active on-chain participation. As it becomes more widely utilized, mXRP can become an essential piece in bringing XRP liquidity to decentralized markets.

