Axie Infinity Co-founder: Ethereum is the cryptocurrency most sensitive to the Federal Reserve's interest rate

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1 The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading. WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote. Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations. Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support…