B Strategy to Establish BNB Funding Company with Support from YZi Labs, Aiming to Raise $1 Billion

PANews reported on August 25th that B Strategy, a digital asset investment firm, announced plans to establish a Nasdaq-listed BNB fund, aiming to raise $1 billion. The press release stated, "The plan aims to operate through a US-listed company, not only holding BNB as a treasury, but also aiming to become the 'Berkshire Hathaway' of the BNB ecosystem." B Strategy's yet-to-be-named BNB fund will receive strategic support from YZi Labs. A YZi Labs representative stated that YZi Labs will provide both financial and ecosystem support to the project, helping it connect with partners.

B Strategy stated that it will also leverage its extensive reach in the Asia-Pacific region to access liquidity, market intelligence, and distribution, adding that several prominent Asian family offices have already joined as cornerstone investors. In addition to operating the BNB treasury, the company will dedicate funds and resources to investing in core technology development, providing grants to projects, and supporting community initiatives. YZi Labs stated that its Nasdaq listing and $1 billion funding round are expected to be completed within weeks.