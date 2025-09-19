B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Names Ex-Lyft Exec As CEO

Ashwin Raj, CEO of LeafLink Courtesy of LeafLink

Big changes are happening at LeafLink, the cannabis wholesale platform headquartered in New York City. Tech vet Ashwin Raj has become CEO succeeding Artie Minson whose past roles included co-CEO of WeWork and chief financial officer of Time Warner Cable.

Raj’s background is firmly entrench in both the tech and commerce worlds. Prior to LeafLink, Raj was CEO of ezCater, an enterprise food platform. He was also executive vice president and head of ridesharing at Uber rival Lyft. And before that, Raj held senior leadership positions at ecommerce titan Amazon.

Recently, Raj fielded several questions via email regarding the new leadership transition at LeafLink and what it might mean for the company. He also shared his vision for the company and thoughts on federal legalization.

This Q&A has been edited for conciseness and clarity.

Iris Dorbian: What caused this change in leadership?

Ashwin Raj: This leadership transition comes at a natural inflection point for our company. LeafLink built an impressive foundation over the past decade and plays a pivotal role in shaping the cannabis wholesale ecosystem. With more states legalizing adult-use cannabis and new businesses entering the market, brands are racing to define themselves and stand out. Now is the time to position LeafLink for its next phase of growth.

Dorbian: What is your vision for the company and cannabis?

Raj: My vision is for LeafLink to be the operating system for regulated cannabis commerce: the indispensable infrastructure that makes it simple for licensed businesses to operate, transact, and grow. This industry is intentionally complex: our role is to remove friction and create clarity. By unifying wholesale-to-retail fulfillment, simplifying compliance, streamlining payments and financial services, and equipping operators with the data and tools to run profitably, we allow businesses to spend less time on back-office tasks and more time creating great products and consumer experiences.

Dorbian: What do you feel are the most important issues in the current legal cannabis market?

Raj: The legal cannabis market is full of opportunity, but operators and retailers continue to face significant structural hurdles that shape the industry’s growth trajectory. Margins in the cannabis industry are significantly compressed due to federal tax restrictions, supply chain inefficiencies, and high operating expenses. Brands, distributors, and retailers have limited access to banking and financial services. And the fragmented regulatory landscape forces businesses to navigate complex, state-by-state compliance requirements and increases costs for operators.

Dorbian: What are your thoughts on federal legalization?

Raj: We’ve witnessed unprecedented momentum as more states expand medical and adult-use programs. Federal legalization is the critical next step to normalizing access and ensuring the long-term success of the industry. Done thoughtfully, legalization can create a more secure and consistent framework for cannabis commerce – from access to traditional financial services to tax parity, and the opportunity to sell across state lines.

Founded in 2016, LeafLink currently serves across 30 plus markets.