B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets to Power Institutional Crypto OTC on B2TRADER

Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, October 2nd, 2025

B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, today announced its partnership with Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial ECN and SaaS trading solutions and the first crypto ECN to receive SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 certifications. The collaboration will enhance the institutional crypto OTC offering of B2TRADER, B2BROKER’s multi-asset trading platform, by integrating Finery Markets’ advanced liquidity and infrastructure technology.

The partnership comes amid a rapidly expanding institutional OTC market. In 2024, global OTC trading volumes grew by 106% year-on-year, with stablecoin transactions surging 147%. This momentum continued into 2025, as ETFs and regulated access products spurred institutions to scale activity, underscoring why resilient ECN infrastructure and deep liquidity access are becoming indispensable for brokers and financial firms.

Through the collaboration, B2BROKER clients gain direct access to robust institutional spot liquidity from top-tier providers. By leveraging Finery Markets’ ECN technology, clients can trade anonymously with efficient credit intermediation and streamlined post-trade settlement. The setup ensures high-quality execution, multiple trading methods, and maximum reliability for institutions navigating fast-evolving digital asset markets.

The integration of Finery Markets’ infrastructure into B2TRADER delivers a “plug-and-trade” solution for brokers and financial firms. It also strengthens B2TRADER’s role as an institutional-grade multi-asset platform for brokers and exchanges. With a fully managed, tested, and pre-connected back-end, brokers can reduce time-to-market and offer crypto trading almost instantly. Clients benefit from liquidity across hundreds of crypto pairs, with the flexibility to add new instruments within 24 hours upon request. Finery Markets’ technology is accessible both via GUI and API (FIX 4.4, REST, WebSocket), enabling seamless deployment for B2BROKER’s global client base across institutional, retail, and hybrid business models.

By joining forces, B2BROKER and Finery Markets are shaping the backbone of tomorrow’s institutional crypto markets.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, B2BROKER provides scalable solutions that streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

About Finery Markets

Finery Markets is a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, offering a non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS. Since launching in 2019, the company has expanded its ecosystem to serve more than 150 clients in 41 countries, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. In 2025, Finery Markets was named among the Top 300 Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista.

