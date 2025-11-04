B2PRIME Launches Retail, Opening Institutional Infrastructure for Everyone

ExchangeDEX+
By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 21:02
Limassol, Cyprus, November 4th, 2025, FinanceWire

B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, launches B2PRIME Retail, a new standalone business arm that brings the Group’s institutional-grade technology and infrastructure to individual traders. The aim is simple: deliver pro-level execution, transparent pricing, and a best-in-class client experience to a broader audience.

Built for traders from day one

Over the years, B2PRIME has established itself among institutional and corporate clients as a trusted liquidity provider. Launching retail services marks the next strategic step in evolution. 

Retail clients now get the ability to trade CFDs across seven asset classes: CFDs on Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Energies, Cryptocurrencies, and NDFs.

In addition, B2PRIME has secured the DARE License in the Bahamas to offer regulated digital asset services, enabling the rollout of Crypto Spot and Perpetual Futures to eligible clients under the Bahamian regime (jurisdiction-specific restrictions apply).

Clients can select between two distinct account types:

  • Raw Spread — direct institutional spreads and fixed commissions
  • Standard — tight spreads, zero commission

Platforms traders know:

  • B2TRADER (multi-asset; TradingView integration for advanced charting and dynamic leverage depending on the financial instrument, and subject to jurisdiction restrictions)
  • cTrader (dynamic leverage up to 1:500, strictly subject to client classification, regulatory jurisdiction, and applicable leverage limits per entity)

Frictionless automation

A fully digital onboarding journey powered by automated KYC/AML and compliance reviews allows for near-instant account setup. Deposits and withdrawals are processed through near-instant straight-through rails, ensuring a seamless client experience.

Roadmap

Next instruments on the roadmap include Equities, followed by ETFs, mutual funds, listed futures, and expanded crypto and NDF offerings — moving toward a complete multi-asset venue.

Upcoming features include Copy Trading and a next-generation IB program with leaderboards, tiered rebates, partner wallets, and instant payouts — all rolling out alongside new instruments.

A separate business, professionally governed

B2PRIME Retail operates as a ring-fenced division with independent management, systems, and governance, including strict information barriers between retail and institutional operations. It is a new line of business with its own team and workflows, built to give retail clients focused attention while preserving the integrity of the Group’s institutional operations.

Many liquidity providers have already moved into retail. B2PRIME’s difference is bringing institutional-grade depth, execution quality, and transparency to retail without blurring lines. The retail stack also serves as a live showcase for brokers and partners who want to see the full potential of a professional-grade setup in a retail environment.

For institutional partners

B2PRIME’s institutional partners will continue to benefit from the company’s services as usual:

  • No change to institutional services, mandates, or priorities
  • Ring-fenced retail unit with separate teams and decision-making
  • Continued focus on reliability, precision, and reporting discipline

Executive commentary

Advancing a multi-line financial group

This launch accelerates B2PRIME’s evolution into a diversified, multi-line financial group, with distinct businesses operating on a shared, institutional-grade foundation. 

In parallel, the new website with clearly designated sections for Retail (Personal), Professional, Corporate, and Institutional users has been launched, making it simple to find the right products and disclosures for every customer.

Regulatory footprint

All services are delivered by the relevant B2PRIME Group entity under its multi-license structure, including: CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles). 

In addition, the Group has secured the DARE License in the Bahamas to support its operations with Crypto Spot and Perpetual Futures, where permitted. Onboarding coverage spans a broad list of jurisdictions via the appropriate entity.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by CySEC, DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles), the Group offers access to competitive multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Risk Notice

CFDs and digital assets are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage and market volatility. Leverage limits, product availability, and client protections vary by jurisdiction and entity. 

B2Prime Retail services are provided by the relevant B2PRIME Group entity, authorised and regulated in its respective jurisdiction. Clients under the DFSA entity are classified as Professional Clients only. Please read all risk disclosures and terms applicable to your contracting entity before trading. 

Contact

B2PRIME Group
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/b2prime-launches-retail-opening-institutional-infrastructure-for-everyone/

