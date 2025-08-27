Backing XRP or Chainlink Can Double Money in Q4 But XYZVerse (XYZ) Can Be Even Golden Opportunity On Current Market

Big names like XRP and Chainlink could bring big returns before the year ends. Yet, a lesser-known token, XYZVerse (XYZ), is grabbing attention thanks to its unique growth. Many investors are now looking at XYZ as a possible standout play. Market watchers are now questioning if XYZVerse could outperform the usual favorites.

XRP (XRP)

Chart XRP

Source: TradingView

XRP trades between $2.83 and $3.17. The token slipped 4.06% in the past 7 days and 7.23% in the past month, yet it still shows a 33.60% gain over 6 months. This mix of short-term weakness and long-term strength keeps traders alert.

The 10-day average sits at $2.91, a shade under the 100-day average at $2.99, hinting at mild downward pressure. Momentum gauges look mixed: the relative strength score is a balanced 55.4, while the fast oscillator is a lofty 91.0, signaling the market is running hot. With the moving averages so close and the trend lines flat, XRP waits for a catalyst.

If buyers push above $3.17, the first test is $3.32. A close there would add about 5% from current levels and open a path to $3.66, roughly 15% higher. Failure to clear $3.17 invites a slide to the $2.63 support, about an 8% dip, and in a deeper pullback $2.29, near 20% lower. Given the six-month uptrend and firm support pockets, odds still lean to a steady climb, but the next few sessions must confirm it.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.005.

At the next 14th stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.01, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount.

Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch.

AD 4nXc3fl4HlsrOwmh5i6s2d CXgkwNB76i75QJaFfNrnd4ofd2hVKlRUv2BIghTb4egTPKxRF

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin.

Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell.

AD 4nXcEKd5Lil cvcUDaSmWbyO5o6Cj13fuRQYElbYl Pma3ZtTr7 3S1raVzUt3i9xOHwgu1hr0rB8GUTuY PpeKvyax3aIoeRSIHtQz OLK7vnXSKC Pusfisf0nEc0igNa 5g ijKA?key=qh4MCpK5bb rGR4TqRe2LA

Community-First Vibes

In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record.

Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Chainlink (LINK)

Chart LINK

Source: TradingView

LINK trades in a band between $23.52 and $28.00. The token fell 6.51% this week after soaring 30.96% over the past month and 57.89% across six months. Momentum cooled, but the big picture stays positive. Bulls are digesting gains and sellers have yet to push price below the lower $20s.

The 10-day average sits at $23.72 while the 100-day line is higher at $25.31, so short trend lags the broader rise. Immediate support rests at $21.21 and deeper backing shows at $16.73. Resistance stands at $30.17, then $34.65. RSI near 54 looks balanced, but a high stochastic hints at limited room before another pause.

If buyers clear $30.17 the move could add about 20% and lift LINK toward $34.65. Failing that, slipping under $21.21 risks a 10% dip, and losing $16.73 opens a fall of roughly 30%. With mixed signals, a slow grind toward the high $20s looks slightly more likely than a deep pullback.

Conclusion

XRP and LINK can rise fast this quarter, but XYZVerse mixes sports fun and meme hype, aims at 20,000 percent, and could bring bigger wins as the 2025 surge starts.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

