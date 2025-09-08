The post Backpack EU Launches Regulated Perpetual Futures Trading Platform appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Backpack EU has launched as one of Europe’s first fully regulated cryptocurrency exchanges offering perpetual futures trading. Licensed under the MiFID II framework and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Backpack EU provides over 40 trading pairs with up to 10x leverage. Following its acquisition of FTX EU, the platform aims to rebuild trust and security in the European crypto market by delivering a compliant, transparent, and advanced trading environment for both retail and institutional traders.