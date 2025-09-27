The post Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Univision’s 2025 Premios Juventud a dazzling live telecast from Panama City marked the first time the awards show was held outside the U.S. TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud In a night of star-studded performances, ​the 2025 Premios Juventud ​t​elecast celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music and culture, showcasing musical premieres, powerful tributes, and special recognitions. Bad Bunny​, who wasn’t present to pick up his trophies, dominated the urban categories with three wins, taking Best Urban Track for “DTMF,” Best Urban Mix for “Adivino,” and Best Urban Album for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Colombian pop-rock group Morat matched his success, earning Favorite Group or Duo of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Song for “Me Toca a Mí,” and Best Pop Album for “Ya Es Mañana.” Both are also nominated for Latin Grammys this year. ​Celebrating Talent and Agent​s of Change Carlos Vives earned recognition for his cultural and sustainability leadership in Colombia, while Myke Towers received the award for youth advocacy and social impact across Latin America. The Agent of Change category highlights artists who use their platforms to drive meaningful social progress. Karol G claimed Artist of the Year and Tropical Hit of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Mexican music found representation through Carín León, who won Best Mexican Music Song for “El Amor de Mi Herida” and Best Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol.1.” Panama Tribute and Performances Hosts Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Nadia Ferreira guided viewers through 41 categories spanning music, television, streaming, and social media. The show opened with a tribute to Panama’s musical heritage featuring Boza, Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, and Willie Colón performing “La Murga,” “Ellos Benia Dem Bow,” and “Gallina Fina.” During the ceremony, performers showcased traditional Panamanian dance wearing… The post Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Univision’s 2025 Premios Juventud a dazzling live telecast from Panama City marked the first time the awards show was held outside the U.S. TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud In a night of star-studded performances, ​the 2025 Premios Juventud ​t​elecast celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music and culture, showcasing musical premieres, powerful tributes, and special recognitions. Bad Bunny​, who wasn’t present to pick up his trophies, dominated the urban categories with three wins, taking Best Urban Track for “DTMF,” Best Urban Mix for “Adivino,” and Best Urban Album for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Colombian pop-rock group Morat matched his success, earning Favorite Group or Duo of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Song for “Me Toca a Mí,” and Best Pop Album for “Ya Es Mañana.” Both are also nominated for Latin Grammys this year. ​Celebrating Talent and Agent​s of Change Carlos Vives earned recognition for his cultural and sustainability leadership in Colombia, while Myke Towers received the award for youth advocacy and social impact across Latin America. The Agent of Change category highlights artists who use their platforms to drive meaningful social progress. Karol G claimed Artist of the Year and Tropical Hit of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Mexican music found representation through Carín León, who won Best Mexican Music Song for “El Amor de Mi Herida” and Best Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol.1.” Panama Tribute and Performances Hosts Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Nadia Ferreira guided viewers through 41 categories spanning music, television, streaming, and social media. The show opened with a tribute to Panama’s musical heritage featuring Boza, Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, and Willie Colón performing “La Murga,” “Ellos Benia Dem Bow,” and “Gallina Fina.” During the ceremony, performers showcased traditional Panamanian dance wearing…

Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:26
Univision’s 2025 Premios Juventud a dazzling live telecast from Panama City marked the first time the awards show was held outside the U.S.

TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud

In a night of star-studded performances, ​the 2025 Premios Juventud ​t​elecast celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music and culture, showcasing musical premieres, powerful tributes, and special recognitions.

Bad Bunny​, who wasn’t present to pick up his trophies, dominated the urban categories with three wins, taking Best Urban Track for “DTMF,” Best Urban Mix for “Adivino,” and Best Urban Album for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Colombian pop-rock group Morat matched his success, earning Favorite Group or Duo of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Song for “Me Toca a Mí,” and Best Pop Album for “Ya Es Mañana.” Both are also nominated for Latin Grammys this year.

​Celebrating Talent and Agent​s of Change

Carlos Vives earned recognition for his cultural and sustainability leadership in Colombia, while Myke Towers received the award for youth advocacy and social impact across Latin America. The Agent of Change category highlights artists who use their platforms to drive meaningful social progress.

Karol G claimed Artist of the Year and Tropical Hit of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Mexican music found representation through Carín León, who won Best Mexican Music Song for “El Amor de Mi Herida” and Best Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol.1.”

Panama Tribute and Performances

Hosts Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Nadia Ferreira guided viewers through 41 categories spanning music, television, streaming, and social media. The show opened with a tribute to Panama’s musical heritage featuring Boza, Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, and Willie Colón performing “La Murga,” “Ellos Benia Dem Bow,” and “Gallina Fina.”

During the ceremony, performers showcased traditional Panamanian dance wearing the typical pollera dress.

TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud

Notable collaborations included Carlos Vives, Sergio George, and Grupo Niche performing “Fabricando Fantasias” and “La Tierra del Olvido.” Marc Anthony and Wisin delivered the global premiere of “Que Me Quiera Ma,” while Gloria Trevi and Grupo Firme performed “Súfrale.”​ Maluma performed his new single “Bronceador.”

Digital Creators and Television Winners

The digital creator categories showcased social media’s growing influence. Jessica Judith Ortiz took Creator of the Year, while Alexis Omman won Creator with a Social Cause. Los Chicaneros earned Best LOL, and Luisito Comunica claimed the #Airplanemode award.

Television drama El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar swept its categories. Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer won My Favorite Actor and Actress respectively, with both also taking the They Make Me Fall In Love category.

The Univision awards show made history by taking the ceremony outside the U.S. for the first time, broadcasting live from Panama City​. It also moved the show​ from July ​t​o September –​ the first schedule change since 2005 –​ to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month under the theme “Evolucionando al Ritmo de la Música” (Evolving to the Rhythm of Music).

​The show was simulcast live Thursday, September 25 on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TeleMetro in Panama​, and streamed on ViX​.

Viewers who missed the live broadcast can catch up with performances and acceptance speeches through Univision’s dedicated Premios Juventud playlist on the network’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of Premios Juventud winners and nominees in each category:

BEST POP/ROCK SONG
Winner: “Me Toca A Mí” – Morat & Camilo
“¿Cómo Pasó?” – Ela Taubert
“Ojalá Pudiera Borrarte” – Maná & Marco Antonio Solís
“Se Va La Luz” – Black Guayaba
“Una Noche Contigo” – Juanes

PREMIOS JUVENTUD ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Karol G
Bad Bunny
Beéle
Carín León
Myke Towers
Natti Natasha
Netón Vega
Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Winner: Morat
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Mau y Ricky
Rawayana

NEW GENERATION – FEMALE ARTIST
Winner: De La Rose
Aria Bela
Mari
Yailin La Más Viral
Yami Safdie
Yeri Mua

NEW GENERATION – MALE ARTIST
Winner: Roa
Alex Ponce
Alleh
Beéle
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
DND
Kapo
La Cruz
Leo Rizzi
Yorghaki

NEW GENERATION – MEXICAN MUSIC
Winner: Tito Double P
Calle 24
Camila Fernández
Clave Especial
Esaú Ortiz
Kevin Aguilar
Línea Personal
Macario Martínez
Netón Vega
Victor Mendivil

GIRL POWER
Winner: “En 4” – Kenia Os & Anitta
“Amiga Date Cuenta” – Ha*Ash & Thalia
“Blackout” – Emilia, Tini & Nicki Nicole
“Chulo Pt.2” – Bad Gyal, Tokischa & Young Miko
“Mi Rey, Mi Santo” – María José & Ana Bárbara
“Miumiu” – Sofía Reyes, Luísa Sonza & Rainao

OMG COLLABORATION
Winner: “Ojos Tristes (With The Marías)” – Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marías
“Dallax” – Feid & Ty Dolla $Ign
“Now Or Never” – Bon Jovi & Pitbull
“Santa” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Ayra Starr
“Tonight (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die)” – Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa Ft. Becky G

THE PERFECT COLLAB
Winner: “La Cuadrada” – Belinda & Tito Double P
“Mercedes” – Becky G & Oscar Maydon
“Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?” – Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia
“Por Qué Será” – Grupo Frontera & Maluma
“Vivir Sin Aire” – Maná & Carín León

BEST DANCE TRACK
Winner: “Como La Flor” – Play-N-Skillz, Natti Natasha & Deorro
“2 The Moon” – Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Dj Buddha
“Corridos Y Alcohol” – Steve Aoki & Oscar Maydon
“Savage Funk (Dj Snake Remix)” – Anitta & Dj Snake
“Teka” – Dj Snake & Peso Pluma

BEST URBAN TRACK
Winner: “DTMF” – Bad Bunny
“57+” – Karol G, Feid, DFZM ft.. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, Blessd
“Bing Bong” – Yailin La Más Viral & Puyalo Pantera
“Degenere” – Myke Towers ft. Benny Blanco
“Gata Only” – Floyymenor & Cris MJ
“Hay Lupita” – Lomiiel
“La Plena (W Sound 5)” – W Sound, Beéle & Ovy On The Drums
“Polvo De Tu Vida” – J Balvin & Chencho Corleone
“Savage Funk” – Anitta
“Tommy & Pamela” – Peso Pluma & Kenia Os

BEST URBAN MIX
Winner: “Adivino” – Myke Towers & Bad Bunny
“Carbon Vrmor” – Farruko & Sharo Towers
“Comernos” – Omar Courtz & Bad Gyal
“Gata Only (Remix)” – Floyymenor, Ozuna & Anitta
“Gatitas Sandungueras Vol.1” – Álvaro Díaz & Feid
“La Nena” – Lyanno & Rauw Alejandro
“Mamasota” – Manuel Turizo & Yandel
“Mírame” – Blessd & Ovy On The Drums
“Puro Guayeteo” – Wisin, Don Omar & Jowell y Randy
“Teka” – DJ Snake & Peso Pluma

BEST URBAN ALTERNATIVE SONG
Winner: “Nubes” – De La Rose & Omar Courtz
“Chaparrita” – Standly & Yeri Mua
“Real Gangsta Love” – Trueno
“Tú Et Moi” – Judeline & Mc Morena
“Tu Vas Sin (Fav)” – Rels B

BEST URBAN ALBUM
Winner: Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Cvrbon Vrmor [C_de:G_d.O.N.]. – Farruko
Elyte – Yandel
Funk Generation – Anitta
La Pantera Negra – Myke Towers
Mr. W (Deluxe) – Wisin
Rayo – J Balvin
San Blas – Boza
Sayonara: Finales Alternos – Álvaro Díaz
Tranki, Todo Pasa – Sech

BEST POP/URBAN SONG
Winner: “Soltera” – Shakira
“2am” – Sebastián Yatra & Bad Gyal
“Anestesia” – Venesti, Goyo & Slow Mike
“Cosas Pendientes” – Maluma
“Latina Foreva” – Karol G
“Nuevayol” – Bad Bunny
“Orión” – Boza & Elena Rose
“Priti” – Danny Ocean & Sech

BEST POP/RHYTHMIC SONG
Winner: “Volver” – Piso 21, Marc Anthony & Beéle
“La_playlist.Mpeg” – Emilia
“Ley Universal” – Danny Ocean
“Loveo” – Daddy Yankee
“Nota” – Jay Wheeler & Omar Courtz
“Tamo Bien” – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Iamchino

BEST POP SONG
Winner: “Mientes” – Reik
“Bala Perdida” – Arthur Hanlon & Ángela Aguilar
“García” – Kany García
“Querida Yo” – Yami Safdie & Camilo
“Samaná” – Mau Y Ricky, Danny Ocean & Yorghaki

BEST POP/BALLAD SONG
Winner: “Lo Que Nos Faltó Decir” – Jesse & Joy
“Abrázame” – Ángela Aguilar, Felipe Botello y El Sonoro Rugir
“El Cielo Te Mandó Para Mi” – Ha*Ash
“Palmeras En El Jardín” – Alejandro Sanz
“Roma” – Luis Fonsi & Laura Pausini

BEST POP ALBUM
Winner: Ya Es Mañana – Morat
A Mucha Honra – Thalia
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
Haashville – Ha*Ash
Hotel Caracas – Mau y Ricky
Lo Que Nos Faltó Decir – Jesse & Joy
Milagro – Sebastián Yatra
Panorama – Reik
Reflexa – Danny Ocean
¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz

TROPICAL HIT
Winner: “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Karol G
“Ale Ale” – Marc Anthony
“Baile Inolvidable” – Bad Bunny
“Desde Hoy” – Natti Natasha
“En Privado” – Xavi & Manuel Turizo
“Fuera De Lugar” – Venesti
“How Deep Is Your Love” – Prince Royce
“Imagínate” – Danny Ocean & Kapo
“Llorar Bonito” – Luis Figueroa
“Raíces” – Gloria Estefan

TROPICAL MIX
Winner: “Capaz (Merengueton)” – Alleh & Yorghaki
“El Caballito” – Fariana & Oro Solido
“Es Un Secreto” – Christian Alicea ft. Dj Buddha
“Hoy No Me Siento Bien” – Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera
“La Culpa” – Kany García & Rawayana
“Ohnana” – Kapo Ft. Maluma, Ryan Castro, Farruko & Nicky Jam
“Que Haces” – Becky G & Manuel Turizo
“Santa Marta” – Luis Fonsi & Carlos Vives
“Una Vida Pasada” – Camilo & Carín León
“Vestido Rojo” – Silvestre Dangond & Emilia

AFROBEAT OF THE YEAR
Winner: “Amor” – Danny Ocean
“Mi Refe” – Beéle & Ovy On The Drums
“Soleao” – Myke Towers & Quevedo
“Tengo Un Plan (Remix)” – Key-Key & Ozuna
“Uwaie” – Kapo

BEST TROPICAL ALBUM
Winner: Natti Natasha En Amargue – Natti Natasha
Astropical – Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical
Ataca Sergio! Presents: Urban Salsa Sessions! – Sergio George
Coexistencia – Luis Figueroa
Cuatro – Camilo
Eterno – Prince Royce
Muevense – Marc Anthony
Raíces – Gloria Estefan
Reparto – Gente De Zona
Yo Deluxe – Christian Alicea

BEST MEXICAN MUSIC SONG
Winner: “El Amor De Mi Herida” – Carín León
“El Amigo” – Christian Nodal
“Mira Quién Lo Dice” – Pepe Aguilar
“Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?” – Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia
“Que Siga Pasando” – Chiquis

BEST MEXICAN MUSIC FUSION
Winner: “300 Noches” – Belinda & Natanael Cano
“Corazón De Piedra” – Xavi
“Dos Días” – Tito Double P & Peso Pluma
“Morena Canela” – Chino Pacas
“Si No Quieres No” – Luis R Conriquez & Netón Vega
“Tu Boda” – Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida

BEST MEXICAN MARIACHI MUSIC
Winner: “Cuéntame” – Majo Aguilar & Alex Fernández
“Amé” – Christian Nodal
“Mi Eterno Amor Secreto” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz
“Mis Amigas Las Flores” – Ángela Aguilar
“Un Millón De Primaveras (En Vivo Desde La Plaza De Toros La México)” – Alejandro Fernández

BEST MEXICAN BANDA MUSIC
Winner: “El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme
“Aquí Hay Para Llevar” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
“¿Qué Será De Mi Ex?” – La Adictiva
“Tengo Claro” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga & Alfredo Olivas
“Voy A Levantarme” – Banda Los Sebastianes De Saúl Plata

BEST MEXICAN NORTEÑO MUSIC
Winner: “Rey Sin Reina” – Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
“Aquí Mando Yo” – Los Tigres Del Norte
“Bandido De Amores” – Leonardo Aguilar & Pepe Aguilar
“Con Todo Respetillo” – Joss Favela & Luis R Conriquez
“Traigo Saldo y Ganas De Rogar” – Eden Muñoz

BEST ALTERNATIVE MEXICAN MUSIC
Winner: “Como Capo” – Clave Especial & Fuerza Regida
“Esa Noche” – Eslabon Armado & Macario Martínez
“Holanda” – Línea Personal
“Loco” – Netón Vega
“Me Prometí” – Ivan Cornejo
“Triple Lavada Remix” – Esaú Ortiz, Luis R Conriquez, Oscar Maydon, Alemán ft. Victor Mendivil

BEST MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
Winner: Boca Chueca, Vol.1 – Carín León
Aquí Mando Yo – Los Tigres Del Norte
Eden – Eden Muñoz
Encuentros – Becky G
Evolución – Grupo Firme
Éxodo – Peso Pluma
Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada – Grupo Frontera
Mi Vida Mi Muerte – Netón Vega
Next – Xavi
Pero No Te Enamores – Fuerza Regida

MY FAVORITE ACTOR
Winner: Sebastián Rulli – El Extraño Retorno De Diana Salazar
Diego Klein – Con Esa Misma Mirada
Emmanuel Palomares – Las Hijas De La Señora García
Fernando Colunga – Amanecer
José Ron – Papás Por Conveniencia

MY FAVORITE ACTRESS
Winner: Angelique Boyer – El Extraño Retorno De Diana Salazar
Angélica Rivera – Con Esa Misma Mirada
Ariadne Díaz – Papás Por Conveniencia
Livia Brito – Amanecer
Oka Giner – Las Hijas De La Señora García

THEY MAKE ME FALL IN LOVE
Winner: Angelique Boyer y Sebastián Rulli – El Extraño Retorno De Diana Salazar
Angélica Rivera y Diego Klein – Con Esa Misma Mirada
Ariadne Díaz y José Ron – Papás Por Conveniencia
Claudia Martín y Daniel Elbittar – El Amor No Tiene Receta
Eva Cedeño y David Zepeda – A. Mar

CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Winner: Jessica Judith Ortiz
Doris Jocelyn
Federico Vigevani
Isabella Ladera
Jorge Chacón

CREATOR WITH A SOCIAL CAUSE
Winner: Alexis Omman
Aaron Murphy
Alex Serrano
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Jesús Morales

BEST LOL
Winner: Los Chicaneros
Alex Quiroz
Dani Valle
Edy Suárez
Jose Ramones

#GETTINGREADYWITH
Winner: Berenice Castro
Alex Barozzi
Chantal Torres
Florencia Guillot Dors
Yayis Villarreal

PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Winner: “Date Cuenta Podcast”
“El Bueno, La Mala Y El Feo”
“Casados y Complicados”
“Indomable con Regina Carrot”
“Se Regalan Dudas”

STREAM THAT GOT US HOOKED
Winner: Karime Kooler
Emilio Antun
Envinadas
La Pija y La Quinqui
La Más Draga

#AIRPLANEMODE
Winner: Luisito Comunica
Alan Estrada
Katy Esquivel
Luz Carreiro
Oscar Alejandro Pérez

SOCCER POV
Winner: Ara y Fer
Esteban Cacho
Jero Freixas
Josh Juanico
Laura Biondo

