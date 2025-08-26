Bailey Zimmerman’s New Album Brings Him To New Career Highs — And Lows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 00:46
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4389+9.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689-3.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019582-4.56%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000025-10.71%

Bailey Zimmerman’s new album Different Night, Same Rodeo is his lowest-peaking on some charts and his most impressive on other Billboard lists. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 23: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Getty Images for ACM

Bailey Zimmerman’s new album Different Night, Same Rodeo enters the Billboard charts this week and manages an impressive starting point on all four rosters on which it arrives. The full-length is his second, and while it brings him to new highs on some rankings, it also represents his lowest-peaking project on another.

Bailey Zimmerman’s New Career Highs

Different Night, Same Rodeo grants Zimmerman a new career peak on both the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales charts. Coincidentally, the set opens in twelfth place on the two tallies.

According to Luminate, Different Night, Same Rodeo earned just over 5,800 pure purchases in its first full tracking frame, enough for No. 12 opening on the Top Album Sales chart. That landing spot barely beats the No. 13 high point Religiously: The Album settled into back in 2023.

A New Peak on the Top Streaming Albums Chart

On the Top Streaming Albums ranking, Zimmerman also rockets to a new best showing. He earned his first appearance on the list with Religiously: The Album, which climbed to No. 24. Now, Different Night, Same Rodeo halves that peak as it launches at No. 12.

Bailey Zimmerman’s First Album to Miss the Top 10

Zimmerman has now sent a trio of releases to the Billboard 200. His debut full-length Religiously: The Album opened and stalled at No. 7, while his EP Leave the Light On, which preceded the album by more than half a year, started at No. 9. Different Night, Same Rodeo marks his first effort to miss the top 10, as it also begins at No. 12.

Different Night, Same Rodeo Starts Inside the Top 10

On the Top Country Albums chart, Different Night, Same Rodeo performs best, opening at No. 3. All three of Zimmerman’s releases have landed on that tally, with Leave the Light On missing No. 1 by a single spot, while Different Night, Same Rodeo matches Religiously: The Album by coming in at No. 3.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/bailey-zimmermans-new-album-brings-him-to-new-career-highs—and-lows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
Bitcoin
BTC$110,935.37-1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09691-3.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07385-6.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share
Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.7276-4.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04649-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania