Bakkt shares surge 40% as Mike Alfred joins board of directors

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bakkt Holdings announced that crypto industry veteran Mike Alfred has joined its board of directors. This news sent Bakkt's stock price soaring by over 40% . Alfred previously founded Digital Assets Data , which was acquired by New York Digital Investment Group. He is currently a managing partner at Alpine Fox and serves on the board of directors of Bitcoin mining company Iren . Bakkt previously planned to raise up to $ 1 billion in equity and debt financing for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.