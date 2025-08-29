Balaji Srinivasan Leads Blockchain Nation-Building Project in Malaysia

TLDR

Balaji Srinivasan is leading a blockchain governance experiment in Malaysia’s Forest City.

The project aims to redefine citizenship through cryptocurrency and shared ideology.

Nearly 400 students are participating in the initiative, exploring decentralized governance and blockchain mechanics.

Forest City, with its low population and revitalization efforts, is an ideal location for testing new governance models.

Malaysia’s favorable tax policies and proximity to Singapore add to the appeal of the project.

A bold experiment in blockchain governance is unfolding in Malaysia’s Forest City, as tech entrepreneurs and crypto innovators explore decentralized governance. The project, led by former Coinbase executive Balaji Srinivasan, aims to redefine citizenship using cryptocurrency. The effort has attracted nearly 400 students, all eager to engage with the concept of “startup societies.”

Students Explore Decentralized Governance in Malaysia

Balaji Srinivasan is leading an ambitious initiative in Malaysia’s Forest City with his Network School. This project charges students $1,500 monthly for shared accommodations while they explore decentralized governance. The curriculum combines practical coding lessons with seminars on digital sovereignty and blockchain governance mechanics.

Srinivasan envisions a new way to organize society through technology. Rather than relying on historical borders, the model centers on shared ideology and technology. Students discuss theories of decentralized autonomous organizations and the potential of blockchain-based nations to replace traditional governments.

Forest City offers an ideal location for this experiment, as it is sparsely populated and undergoing revitalization efforts. Students at Network School are not just studying theory they are actively building crypto projects and learning about governance. The project aims to create communities that are bound by values, not geographic location.

The Growing Appeal of Forest City for Blockchain Innovation

Forest City’s appeal is not only in its innovative governance model but also its strategic location. Malaysia’s proximity to Singapore’s international airport makes it an attractive place for international students. Additionally, the country’s favorable tax policies, including zero-percent tax rates and duty-free status for family offices, make it a compelling destination for blockchain experimentation.

The government’s support for initiatives like Network School helps create an environment conducive to experimentation. The regulatory incentives provide space for new ideas to thrive without the constraints of traditional regulations. Malaysia’s leadership is positioning itself as a hub for digital innovation and blockchain-based governance.

The success of Network School could have significant implications for the future of blockchain-based nation-building. As more projects like these emerge, the potential for new governance models based on cryptocurrency could redefine the way we think about citizenship and nationhood.

