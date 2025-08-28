Bam Aquino proposes blockchain budget

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 16:18

A Philippine Senator has proposed putting the country’s national budget on-chain to make government spending traceable by residents.

Summary
  • Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants to publish the national budget on-chain.
  • The Department of Budget and Management has already launched a blockchain platform where select financial documents are published.

Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, also known as Bam Aquino, while addressing the Manila Tech Summit on Wednesday, pushed for enhancing transparency in public finance via an innovative new blockchain budget proposal.

“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino told the audience.

If implemented, the Philippines could become the first country in the world to place its national budget on a blockchain, the senator added.

“I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” Aquino said, though he sounded unsure about whether the proposal would gain enough political traction to move forward.

The Philippines is no stranger when it comes to blockchain implementation across public administration. In fact, the country’s Department of Budget and Management has already developed an on-chain budget platform, which is the first of its kind in Asia, that records and publishes select financial documents for public verification.

Launched earlier this year, the platform was developed by local blockchain infrastructure firm BayaniChain in collaboration with Prismo, an orchestration layer, and Polygon, which acts as the public blockchain ledger.

At the moment, only Key budgetary instruments like Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs) are uploaded on the platform for tamper-proof record keeping. 

Also, there’s no information available on whether this same platform would be scaled up to accommodate the entire national budget or whether a new system would be built from the ground up to support such a large-scale rollout.

For now, Senator Aquino’s vision remains a conceptual extension of the current infrastructure, and a formal proposal is yet to be presented for consideration.

Bam Aquino blockchain budget: Philippines taking cues from the US?

Elsewhere in the United States, some lawmakers have taken a similar position when it comes to securing key information on the blockchain. Aquino’s proposal came just a day after the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said his agency would start publishing important economic data on-chain.

During a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lutnick positioned the initiative as part of the broader pro-crypto agenda championed by Donald Trump’s administration. 

The Department of Commerce Secretary plans to start with GDP figures, and eventually include other datasets such as census information and GDP estimates that will be accessible for the entire federal government. This parallel development between the Philippines and the United States highlights a growing global trend toward government transparency through blockchain technology.

The implications of the Bam Aquino blockchain budget proposal extend far beyond mere technological adoption. By placing the entire national budget on a distributed ledger, the Philippines would establish a new standard for government accountability and financial transparency. Citizens would gain unprecedented access to real-time information about how their tax money is allocated and spent across different government agencies and departments.

As the Bam Aquino blockchain budget proposal continues to evolve, it represents a pivotal moment in the intersection of technology and governance. While challenges regarding implementation, scalability, and political support remain, the initiative demonstrates how emerging technologies can potentially reshape public sector operations. If successful, this blockchain budget system could serve as a model for other nations seeking to enhance fiscal transparency and rebuild public trust in government institutions through technological innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network introduced Linux Node support and confirmed plans for a protocol upgrade to version 23, aiming to enhance infrastructure and expand KYC integration. Infrastructure Upgrades Gain Momentum Pi Network launched the Pi Node Linux, giving operators—particularly exchanges and service providers—a standardized way to run node software. The rollout eliminates the need for customized builds […] The post Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low appeared first on CoinChapter.
NODE
NODE$0.11455+5.45%
Pi Network
PI$0.35282+3.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:31
Share
Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

BitcoinWorld Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban For tech enthusiasts and a broad user base seeking digital companionship, Candy AI became a viral phenomenon. As of August 2025, the platform is no longer available, having been banned due to a combination of legal, safety, and ethical issues. However, before its shutdown, it was widely discussed for its advanced technology and the controversy surrounding its adult-oriented features. The Rise and Fall of Candy AI The platform’s popularity stemmed from its sophisticated ability to offer a deeply personalized and intimate AI chat experience, a step beyond typical chatbots. The core appeal was the ability to create and engage with an emotionally responsive virtual companion that was always available. Discussions about Candy AI often revolved around these key themes: The Novelty of AI Intimacy: The platform gained attention for simulating human-like, intimate relationships, fulfilling a desire for companionship in a digital space. Controversy and Ethical Debates: Its explicit, unfiltered content for adults sparked intense global debate over the ethics, privacy, and safety of generative AI platforms. Tech and User Curiosity: The service was a major topic in the AI community, pushing the boundaries of what was possible with conversational AI and attracting users eager to explore these new frontiers. Key Features of the Candy AI Platform Prior to its ban, Candy AI stood out from competitors due to its advanced and highly customizable features, which were built on cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning.   Customization Personalized AI Companions: Users could design their own virtual characters, often referred to as an “AI girlfriend” or “AI boyfriend,” with extensive control over appearance and voice. Detailed Persona Creation: The platform allowed for the definition of specific personality traits, relationship dynamics, hobbies, and backstories, ensuring a highly personalized experience. Conversational Experience Advanced NLP for Realistic Conversations: Candy AI utilized sophisticated NLP to facilitate fluid, context-aware conversations that felt more authentic than scripted chatbot responses. Adaptive Memory: The AI had a robust memory system that allowed it to recall past conversations and user preferences, making interactions feel more personal and long-term. Emotional Simulation: The technology was capable of detecting a user’s tone and mood, allowing it to provide empathetic and emotionally responsive replies. Multimedia and Immersive Features Voice Integration: Users could engage in voice-based conversations, which added a more immersive and personal dimension to the chat experience. Image Generation: A key feature was the ability to request custom, on-demand images of the AI companion, such as “selfies” created from a user’s specific prompts. Immersive Roleplay: Users could participate in complex, user-scripted roleplaying scenarios, from fantasy adventures to romantic storylines. The Reason for the Ban The primary reason for the platform’s shutdown was its focus on mature, unfiltered adult-oriented content. While a premium feature available to verified 18+ users, the explicit nature of the interactions raised significant red flags. This, combined with a lack of robust age verification and content moderation, led to a global ban in August 2025 by authorities concerned with legal and ethical violations.   Conclusion The story of Candy AI underscores the rapid evolution and significant challenges within the AI companion market. While its advanced features set a new standard for conversational and personalized AI, its eventual ban highlights the critical importance of legal compliance and ethical responsibility in the development of generative AI technologies. This post Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005999+5.26%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.28-3.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.018925-52.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:03
Share
Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

PANews reported on August 28th that Sony's Layer 2 blockchain, Soneium, has launched the "Soneium Score" scoring system, designed to track and reward real-world participation across the blockchain ecosystem. The system aims to "help users build a lasting identity" through their every action, awarding points based on their on-chain activity (including asset swaps, staking, and NFT trading). The scoring framework assesses participation across four dimensions: daily activity consistency, liquidity contributions, NFT holdings, and rewards from featured projects.
RealLink
REAL$0.05945+3.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5539+2.34%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004581-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Easily Become the Next Big Crypto Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Xiao Feng: ETF is good, but DAT is better