Bank of Canada Calls for Stablecoin Regulations Amid Global Shift

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/20 02:01
TLDR

  • The Bank of Canada calls for clear stablecoin regulations to ensure financial stability in the growing digital asset market.
  • Ron Morrow, the Bank of Canada’s executive director, emphasizes the importance of stablecoins in modernizing payment systems.
  • Stablecoins, which are linked to stable assets like national currencies, are more reliable than volatile cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.
  • The Bank of Canada urges federal and provincial regulators to collaborate on creating comprehensive rules for stablecoins.
  • Morrow highlights the need for secure, fast, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions as the digital currency market expands.

The Bank of Canada’s executive director, Ron Morrow, highlighted the growing importance of stablecoins in global payments. Speaking at the Chartered Professional Accountants conference in Ottawa, Morrow called for clear regulations to guide stablecoin usage. He stressed that as the digital asset market grows, Canadian regulators must act swiftly to maintain stability and security.

Clear Rules Needed as Stablecoins Surge

Stablecoins have seen rapid growth in recent years, now handling transactions worth $1 trillion annually. Morrow emphasized that stablecoins, unlike volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, are more reliable for everyday use. He noted that their value is tied to stable assets, such as national currencies, which reduces price instability.

Morrow pointed out that while cross-border payments are vital, they must also be secure and efficient. He explained that these digital currencies could help lower transaction costs and speed up international transfers. However, for them to be trusted as real money, Morrow stated, they need clear and consistent regulations.

He called on federal and provincial regulators to cooperate on creating comprehensive rules for stablecoins. As interest in these digital assets grows, Canada must align its approach with global standards.

Bank of Canada’s Approach to Payments Innovation

Canada’s payment system has faced criticism for lagging behind global counterparts. Many argue that Canada’s banking infrastructure is slow, costly, and lacks competition. Morrow acknowledged these issues and stressed that Canada must modernize its payment system to stay competitive.

The Bank of Canada has explored digital currency options in the past. In 2022, it partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to investigate a central bank digital currency. However, by September 2024, the Bank decided to focus on a real-time payment system for instant transfers.

Morrow indicated that the country’s slow pace in adopting new technologies must change. He urged the Canadian government and regulators to use the current momentum to drive innovation. Modernizing Canada’s payment system is essential to providing Canadians with faster, cheaper, and more secure services.

Global Stablecoin Regulation and Canada’s Role

The rise of stablecoins has been supported by clearer regulations in the United States. The recent GENIUS Act in the U.S. has provided more certainty to the market, encouraging wider adoption. Morrow believes Canada must take similar steps to ensure stablecoins are safely integrated into the country’s financial system.

With the rapid growth of digital assets worldwide, Morrow warned that Canada risks falling behind. He highlighted the need for regulations that foster innovation while ensuring security. The Bank of Canada’s role in shaping the future of stablecoins will be crucial as global payment systems continue to evolve.

