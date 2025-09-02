Bank of China Shares Jump 6.7% on Stablecoin License News

TLDR

Bank of China’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose 6.7% after reports about its potential stablecoin issuer license application.

The bank has set up a task force to explore stablecoin issuance and is preparing application materials.

Hong Kong’s newly launched stablecoin licensing framework is driving the speculation around Bank of China’s move.

The Bank of China could create a commercial rival to China’s digital yuan with a regulated stablecoin.

More than 40 companies, including major players like Standard Chartered, have expressed interest in the stablecoin license.

Bank of China’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose 6.7% on Monday, closing at HKD 37.580. The jump follows reports suggesting that the bank’s Hong Kong unit is preparing to apply for a stablecoin issuer license. This news comes just weeks after Hong Kong launched one of the world’s first dedicated licensing frameworks for fiat-backed stablecoins.

Bank of China’s Potential Stablecoin Issue

Market analysts believe that the Bank of China could play a leading role in stablecoin issuance. The bank has set up a task force to explore stablecoin issuance in Hong Kong. According to reports from the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the bank is already preparing materials for the application.

The Hong Kong Economic Journal also notes that Bank of China’s entry into the stablecoin market would be significant. With its large operations and the government’s push for the digital yuan, the bank could create a major commercial rival. Some analysts argue that Bank of China could issue a regulated stablecoin that would compete internationally with the central bank’s digital yuan.

The bank has not responded to requests for comments but has confirmed it is researching digital assets. A recent investor update also mentioned that Bank of China is exploring related risk management practices. This growing focus on digital assets reflects the bank’s intention to expand its involvement in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Licensing Framework

Hong Kong has recently rolled out a dedicated licensing framework for stablecoins, aimed at boosting the digital economy. Under the new framework, entities must apply for a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to issue stablecoins. The HKMA has set a September 30 deadline for companies to submit their applications.

More than 40 companies, including major players like Standard Chartered and Circle, have already shown interest in the licensing program. Among the applicants are some of China’s biggest tech companies, such as JD.com and Ant Group. JD.com has stated that it plans to use stablecoins for business-to-business payments, aiming to cut cross-border payment costs.

Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulations require licensed issuers to meet strict reserve management rules. They must also ensure the segregation of client funds and guarantee redemption at par. Moreover, issuers must comply with audit, anti-money laundering, and disclosure requirements to ensure transparency.

Bank of China Shares Reflect Positive Investor Sentiment

Following the reports of the stablecoin license, Bank of China’s Hong Kong-listed shares surged. The stock closed at HKD 37.580, reflecting an increase of 6.7% in one day. The stock has gained 50.62% year-to-date, highlighting a growing sense of confidence among investors.

This uptick in Bank of China’s shares shows investor optimism about its digital currency prospects. Investors are clearly responding to the potential for the bank’s involvement in the burgeoning stablecoin market. With the stock nearing its historic high of HKD 40.850, Bank of China is positioning itself as a key player in the digital asset space.

The growing interest in stablecoins and digital currencies is driving investor optimism. Analysts suggest that Bank of China’s potential stablecoin could provide a regulated alternative to the digital yuan. With this in mind, the market will be watching closely to see how the bank’s application progresses.

