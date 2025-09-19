The post Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 19 September 2025 | 15:03 Reform is sharpening its identity as the UK’s pro-crypto party, taking aim at the Bank of England’s latest plans for digital money. Party figures Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage say the central bank’s proposals – limits on stablecoin holdings and the creation of a digital pound – would stifle innovation and weaken Britain’s role in the global financial race. Stablecoins as a Missed Opportunity Reform argues that the Bank’s restrictive stance risks sidelining the UK while competitors like the United States benefit from dollar-backed tokens that channel liquidity into Treasuries. “Where is the pound-backed stablecoin with deep liquidity?” Yusuf asked, claiming that regulators have discouraged British innovators instead of building alternatives. The party contends that systemic stablecoins are not destabilizing threats but practical tools – “programmable wrappers around money” that allow transactions to settle instantly across borders. In Reform’s view, a pound-linked token could strengthen demand for gilts and make the UK a leader in fintech. Why the Bank of England Wants Caps The clash follows the Bank of England’s recent proposal to impose limits on stablecoin exposure: £10,000–£20,000 for individuals and up to £10 million for companies. Regulators say these caps are designed to contain financial risks as digital assets become more widespread. At the same time, the Bank is studying a central bank digital currency. Officials argue a state-backed digital pound would modernize payments and protect financial stability. Reform’s Rejection of a Digital Pound Reform fiercely disagrees, calling a CBDC an overreach that would grant the central bank “unprecedented control” over private finances. Instead, the party is preparing its own Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill, aiming to create a regulatory framework that encourages private stablecoin issuers while maintaining safeguards for consumers. By positioning itself against a digital pound and in favor of… The post Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 19 September 2025 | 15:03 Reform is sharpening its identity as the UK’s pro-crypto party, taking aim at the Bank of England’s latest plans for digital money. Party figures Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage say the central bank’s proposals – limits on stablecoin holdings and the creation of a digital pound – would stifle innovation and weaken Britain’s role in the global financial race. Stablecoins as a Missed Opportunity Reform argues that the Bank’s restrictive stance risks sidelining the UK while competitors like the United States benefit from dollar-backed tokens that channel liquidity into Treasuries. “Where is the pound-backed stablecoin with deep liquidity?” Yusuf asked, claiming that regulators have discouraged British innovators instead of building alternatives. The party contends that systemic stablecoins are not destabilizing threats but practical tools – “programmable wrappers around money” that allow transactions to settle instantly across borders. In Reform’s view, a pound-linked token could strengthen demand for gilts and make the UK a leader in fintech. Why the Bank of England Wants Caps The clash follows the Bank of England’s recent proposal to impose limits on stablecoin exposure: £10,000–£20,000 for individuals and up to £10 million for companies. Regulators say these caps are designed to contain financial risks as digital assets become more widespread. At the same time, the Bank is studying a central bank digital currency. Officials argue a state-backed digital pound would modernize payments and protect financial stability. Reform’s Rejection of a Digital Pound Reform fiercely disagrees, calling a CBDC an overreach that would grant the central bank “unprecedented control” over private finances. Instead, the party is preparing its own Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill, aiming to create a regulatory framework that encourages private stablecoin issuers while maintaining safeguards for consumers. By positioning itself against a digital pound and in favor of…

Bank of England Faces Pushback on Digital Pound From Reform Party

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:16
Moonveil
MORE$0.08643-1.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133185-5.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017414-0.09%
Propy
PRO$0.8543+2.44%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07913-7.78%
Fintech
  • 19 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:03

Reform is sharpening its identity as the UK’s pro-crypto party, taking aim at the Bank of England’s latest plans for digital money.

Party figures Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage say the central bank’s proposals – limits on stablecoin holdings and the creation of a digital pound – would stifle innovation and weaken Britain’s role in the global financial race.

Stablecoins as a Missed Opportunity

Reform argues that the Bank’s restrictive stance risks sidelining the UK while competitors like the United States benefit from dollar-backed tokens that channel liquidity into Treasuries. “Where is the pound-backed stablecoin with deep liquidity?” Yusuf asked, claiming that regulators have discouraged British innovators instead of building alternatives.

The party contends that systemic stablecoins are not destabilizing threats but practical tools – “programmable wrappers around money” that allow transactions to settle instantly across borders. In Reform’s view, a pound-linked token could strengthen demand for gilts and make the UK a leader in fintech.

Why the Bank of England Wants Caps

The clash follows the Bank of England’s recent proposal to impose limits on stablecoin exposure: £10,000–£20,000 for individuals and up to £10 million for companies. Regulators say these caps are designed to contain financial risks as digital assets become more widespread.

At the same time, the Bank is studying a central bank digital currency. Officials argue a state-backed digital pound would modernize payments and protect financial stability.

Reform’s Rejection of a Digital Pound

Reform fiercely disagrees, calling a CBDC an overreach that would grant the central bank “unprecedented control” over private finances. Instead, the party is preparing its own Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill, aiming to create a regulatory framework that encourages private stablecoin issuers while maintaining safeguards for consumers.

By positioning itself against a digital pound and in favor of regulated private stablecoins, Reform is betting on a message of financial freedom and innovation. Earlier this year, the party began accepting Bitcoin and other digital assets for donations – a symbolic step that now looks like part of a broader strategy to court the UK’s growing crypto community.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bank-of-england-faces-pushback-on-digital-pound-from-reform-party/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion