Bank of England Plan to Cap Stablecoin Holdings Draws Fire From Crypto Sector

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 14:43
The Bank of England’s plan to cap stablecoin holdings for individuals and firms has drawn industry backlash, with critics warning it could stifle growth and leave the UK lagging global peers.
