Bank of Italy calls for tighter rules on global multi-issuance stablecoins

A senior Bank of Italy official has warned that stablecoins issued by multiple entities across different countries pose significant risks to the European Union’s financial system unless they are strictly limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards.

Speaking at the Economics of Payments Conference in Rome on Sept. 18, Chiara Scotti, vice director of the Bank of Italy, said multi-issuance stablecoins — digital tokens issued in several countries under a single brand — could increase liquidity but also bring “considerable legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks” if at least one issuer is outside the EU.

