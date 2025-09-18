Bank of Japan Maintains Rates; Market Watches Inflation Signals

Key Points:Bank of Japan maintains 0.5% rate; inflation remains focus.BoJ’s cautious stance affects global asset sentiment.Financial markets react to Japanese yen volatility. The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its 0.5% interest rate at its meeting on September 18-19, following a media survey of 50 economists predicting no change. This decision is crucial amid global economic risks and domestic political uncertainty, affecting the Japanese yen and potentially impacting cryptocurrency markets linked to JPY pairs. BoJ Holds Steady at 0.5% Amid Inflation Concerns The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current interest rate at 0.5%, reaffirming a “wait-and-see” approach due to persistent uncertainties in inflation and global economic conditions. Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized the need for solid evidence of sustained inflation before considering rate hikes. The announcement highlighted Japanese government’s response to potential U.S. tariffs, which might exacerbate economic volatility. Market reactions are expected, particularly in the yen, which remains vulnerable to changes in global monetary policy. “We will continue to assess whether underlying inflation is likely to reach the 2% target in a sustainable manner, and our policy path will remain flexible, data-driven, and responsive to the evolving risks in the domestic and international environment.” — Kazuo Ueda, Governor, Bank of Japan Volatile Yen Impacts Markets as BoJ Decisions Loom Did you know? Historical decisions by the Bank of Japan have frequently triggered significant foreign exchange volatility, with dovish surprises typically weakening the yen and influencing global risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s current price is $117,314.70, maintaining a substantial market cap of $2.34 trillion. It demonstrates a 0.63% increase over the past 24 hours. Trading volumes reached $65.44 billion, marking a significant shift compared to previous sessions, according to CoinMarketCap data updated at 10:05 UTC today. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:05 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team notes that while there are no immediate regulatory shifts, the ongoing uncertainty in Japanese monetary policy may prompt increased volatility in crypto markets, particularly for JPY-related pairs. Given current inflation dynamics, the Bank’s decisions could steer broader financial strategies. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.