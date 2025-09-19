The post Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:The Bank of Japan will sell ETF and J-REIT holdings to shift monetary policy.Analysts view this as a move away from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies.Market reactions could influence global financial and crypto markets. On September 19, 2025, the Bank of Japan announced the sale of its ETF and J-REIT holdings, symbolizing a pivot from the ultra-loose policies of Abenomics. This shift signals potential monetary tightening, possibly affecting global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, as risk sentiments and asset pricing could adjust. BOJ’s 335 Billion Yen Annual Sale Strategy The Bank of Japan has initiated its new strategy, deciding to sell ETF and J-REIT holdings despite unchanged rates. This marks a clear shift from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies, as stated by Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson. The sale involves a phased approach, aiming to minimize disruption by selling ETFs at about 330 billion yen annually and J-REITs at five billion yen annually. The announcement could lead to a stronger Japanese yen, given historical reactions to BOJ monetary moves. Analysts speculate on broader impacts on global markets, including potential volatility in major cryptocurrencies due to changing investor risk tolerance. “The Bank decided to discontinue purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) … [and] to sell these assets to the market in accordance with the fundamental principles for their disposal.” – Bank of Japan, Official Statement Market Dynamics and Crypto Volatility Concerns Did you know? Japan’s previous major shifts in monetary policy, such as Abenomics, have historically influenced global market dynamics, including cryptocurrency volatility, reflecting the interconnectedness of financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,872.46, with a market cap of 2.33 trillion USD. Despite a 0.35% dip over the last 24 hours, BTC has risen 12.99% over 90 days, showcasing its recent market resilience. Bitcoin… The post Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:The Bank of Japan will sell ETF and J-REIT holdings to shift monetary policy.Analysts view this as a move away from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies.Market reactions could influence global financial and crypto markets. On September 19, 2025, the Bank of Japan announced the sale of its ETF and J-REIT holdings, symbolizing a pivot from the ultra-loose policies of Abenomics. This shift signals potential monetary tightening, possibly affecting global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, as risk sentiments and asset pricing could adjust. BOJ’s 335 Billion Yen Annual Sale Strategy The Bank of Japan has initiated its new strategy, deciding to sell ETF and J-REIT holdings despite unchanged rates. This marks a clear shift from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies, as stated by Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson. The sale involves a phased approach, aiming to minimize disruption by selling ETFs at about 330 billion yen annually and J-REITs at five billion yen annually. The announcement could lead to a stronger Japanese yen, given historical reactions to BOJ monetary moves. Analysts speculate on broader impacts on global markets, including potential volatility in major cryptocurrencies due to changing investor risk tolerance. “The Bank decided to discontinue purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) … [and] to sell these assets to the market in accordance with the fundamental principles for their disposal.” – Bank of Japan, Official Statement Market Dynamics and Crypto Volatility Concerns Did you know? Japan’s previous major shifts in monetary policy, such as Abenomics, have historically influenced global market dynamics, including cryptocurrency volatility, reflecting the interconnectedness of financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,872.46, with a market cap of 2.33 trillion USD. Despite a 0.35% dip over the last 24 hours, BTC has risen 12.99% over 90 days, showcasing its recent market resilience. Bitcoin…

Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 14:12
Key Points:The Bank of Japan will sell ETF and J-REIT holdings to shift monetary policy.Analysts view this as a move away from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies.Market reactions could influence global financial and crypto markets. On September 19, 2025, the Bank of Japan announced the sale of its ETF and J-REIT holdings, symbolizing a pivot from the ultra-loose policies of Abenomics. This shift signals potential monetary tightening, possibly affecting global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, as risk sentiments and asset pricing could adjust. BOJ’s 335 Billion Yen Annual Sale Strategy The Bank of Japan has initiated its new strategy, deciding to sell ETF and J-REIT holdings despite unchanged rates. This marks a clear shift from Abenomics’ ultra-loose policies, as stated by Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson. The sale involves a phased approach, aiming to minimize disruption by selling ETFs at about 330 billion yen annually and J-REITs at five billion yen annually. The announcement could lead to a stronger Japanese yen, given historical reactions to BOJ monetary moves. Analysts speculate on broader impacts on global markets, including potential volatility in major cryptocurrencies due to changing investor risk tolerance. “The Bank decided to discontinue purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) … [and] to sell these assets to the market in accordance with the fundamental principles for their disposal.” – Bank of Japan, Official Statement Market Dynamics and Crypto Volatility Concerns Did you know? Japan’s previous major shifts in monetary policy, such as Abenomics, have historically influenced global market dynamics, including cryptocurrency volatility, reflecting the interconnectedness of financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,872.46, with a market cap of 2.33 trillion USD. Despite a 0.35% dip over the last 24 hours, BTC has risen 12.99% over 90 days, showcasing its recent market resilience. Bitcoin maintains a market dominance of 57.03% amidst fluctuating trading volumes. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team suggests this BOJ move could result in broader financial shifts. Regulatory adjustments or shifts in Japan could indirectly influence crypto markets, as such macro strategies historically impact global liquidity and investor risk behaviors. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bank-japan-sell-etf-jreit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
