The post Bank of Japan's Historic ETF Unwind Sparks Market Sell-Off, Dip in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) spooked markets Friday by announcing it will begin unwinding its $250 billion in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts (JREITs), assets it accumulated since 2010 as part of its ultra-loose monetary policy. Under the plan, the central bank will sell ETFs with a book value of ¥330bn ($2.2 billion) annually, equivalent to ¥620bn ($4.2 billion) at market prices. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed the pace would be deliberately slow, noting it would take more than a century to fully dispose of the holdings. The announcement came alongside a decision to hold the bank's benchmark rate at 0.5% by a 7-2 split vote. Uncertainty over the next rate decision, with two members pushing for an immediate hike, has raised expectations of tightening as soon as October. Japan’s core CPI rose to 2.7% in August, well above the BOJ’s 2% target. The Nikkei fell over 1% on Friday, while Japan’s 10-year JGB climbed to 1.64%. Crypto dipped alongside, with bitcoin falling back to just above $116,000 after threatening the $118,000 hours earlier. The move comes against a fragile backdrop. As CoinDesk has reported, Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio sits near 240%, with bond yields at multi-decade highs. Rising borrowing costs could pose a serious risk to fiscal sustainability. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/bank-of-japan-s-historic-etf-unwind-sparks-market-selloff-dip-in-cryptoThe post Bank of Japan's Historic ETF Unwind Sparks Market Sell-Off, Dip in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) spooked markets Friday by announcing it will begin unwinding its $250 billion in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts (JREITs), assets it accumulated since 2010 as part of its ultra-loose monetary policy. Under the plan, the central bank will sell ETFs with a book value of ¥330bn ($2.2 billion) annually, equivalent to ¥620bn ($4.2 billion) at market prices. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed the pace would be deliberately slow, noting it would take more than a century to fully dispose of the holdings. The announcement came alongside a decision to hold the bank's benchmark rate at 0.5% by a 7-2 split vote. Uncertainty over the next rate decision, with two members pushing for an immediate hike, has raised expectations of tightening as soon as October. Japan’s core CPI rose to 2.7% in August, well above the BOJ’s 2% target. The Nikkei fell over 1% on Friday, while Japan’s 10-year JGB climbed to 1.64%. Crypto dipped alongside, with bitcoin falling back to just above $116,000 after threatening the $118,000 hours earlier. The move comes against a fragile backdrop. As CoinDesk has reported, Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio sits near 240%, with bond yields at multi-decade highs. Rising borrowing costs could pose a serious risk to fiscal sustainability. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/bank-of-japan-s-historic-etf-unwind-sparks-market-selloff-dip-in-crypto

Bank of Japan's Historic ETF Unwind Sparks Market Sell-Off, Dip in Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:14
NEAR
NEAR$3.128-2.52%
1
1$0.010172-27.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.06337-1.67%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1663+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08589-2.93%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08437-0.35%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) spooked markets Friday by announcing it will begin unwinding its $250 billion in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts (JREITs), assets it accumulated since 2010 as part of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Under the plan, the central bank will sell ETFs with a book value of ¥330bn ($2.2 billion) annually, equivalent to ¥620bn ($4.2 billion) at market prices. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed the pace would be deliberately slow, noting it would take more than a century to fully dispose of the holdings.

The announcement came alongside a decision to hold the bank's benchmark rate at 0.5% by a 7-2 split vote. Uncertainty over the next rate decision, with two members pushing for an immediate hike, has raised expectations of tightening as soon as October. Japan’s core CPI rose to 2.7% in August, well above the BOJ’s 2% target.

The Nikkei fell over 1% on Friday, while Japan’s 10-year JGB climbed to 1.64%. Crypto dipped alongside, with bitcoin falling back to just above $116,000 after threatening the $118,000 hours earlier.

The move comes against a fragile backdrop. As CoinDesk has reported, Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio sits near 240%, with bond yields at multi-decade highs. Rising borrowing costs could pose a serious risk to fiscal sustainability.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/bank-of-japan-s-historic-etf-unwind-sparks-market-selloff-dip-in-crypto

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

Defunct crypto exchange FTX is preparing to distribute $1.6 billion in repayments to creditors this month, marking a significant step in its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The payout highlights progress in one of the most high-profile collapses in the digital asset industry. Court filings revealed that the repayments will primarily cover claims tied to customers and […]
1
1$0.010146-22.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 11:59
Share
8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$239.21-2.22%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01791+0.33%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.8648-3.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-morpho-decentralized-lending-launch/
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.078-6.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001851-5.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017509+0.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 12:10
Share

Trending News

More

FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Multiple whales bought ASTER, with a total value exceeding $10 million

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K