Banking Giant Citibank Announces Stablecoins Could Launch Financial Transformation! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:17
Threshold
T$0.01614+3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017242+3.52%
SphereX
HERE$0.000169-19.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255+1.86%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0126+7.87%

Global banking giant Citi announced in its latest “Securities Services Evolution” report that the post-clearance processes of financial transactions are on the verge of a major transformation.

Citi: Stablecoins and AI Could Launch a New Era in Financial Transactions

The bank’s fifth annual survey drew opinions from 537 industry leaders, including custodians, brokerage firms and asset managers.

According to the report, tokenization, T+1 implementation, and artificial intelligence (GenAI)-based automation are reshaping post-clearance transactions. Citi predicts that 10% of market volume could be in tokenized assets by 2030.

It’s emphasized that stablecoins issued by the bank will be the primary enablers of this transformation, playing a critical role in collateral efficiency and fund tokenization. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is leading the way in this area thanks to both individual investor interest and regulatory support.

AI integration is also a priority for the industry. 86% of companies surveyed said they are testing AI in their customer onboarding processes, while 57% are running pilot projects for direct post-clearance transactions.

According to Citi, speed and automation will be the most critical elements in the transition to the T+1 standard. “From expedited settlement to automation in asset servicing, there’s a globally converging vision around the same themes,” said Chris Cox, Head of Citi Investor Services. “The industry is on the cusp of a historic transformation driven by the adoption of digital assets and the application of artificial intelligence.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/banking-giant-citibank-announces-stablecoins-could-launch-financial-transformation-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS