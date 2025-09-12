Bankman-Fried Appeal, turning point on November 4: the Second Circuit decides the future of his 25 years

The Bankman-Fried case enters a phase of maximum tension: the Second Circuit has scheduled the hearing for appeal arguments on November 4.
For the former CEO of FTX, sentenced to 25 years in 2024, the outcome could lead to confirmation, annulment with a new trial, or a new sentence.
The conviction and details of the sentence — including the request for forfeiture of over $11 billion — have been documented by federal authorities and reported in the official communications of the U.S. Department of Justice, elements that remain central in the appeal briefs.
According to data collected by legal analysts following the case since 2022, the procedural issues raised on appeal — especially the admission of evidence and the instructions to the judge-jury — are those that can most significantly affect the outcome of the appeal.
The procedural records (docket of the Southern District of New York and the Second Circuit) show that the notice of appeal was filed on April 11, 2024, and that the main defense brief was submitted in September 2024, data that outline the procedural timeline of the appeal.
Criminal law observers emphasize that, although the appeal does not reconsider testimonial evidence, legal interpretations and the scope of instructions to the judge can generate substantial outcomes.
The Second Circuit hearing on November 4 follows the 2024 trial and the 25-year sentence. The defense filed the notice of appeal in April 2024 and presented the main arguments in the September brief.
Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is detained at FCI Terminal Island (California), after the transfer following the revocation of bail, ordered in August 2023 for evidence of witness intimidation Reuters. Indeed, this procedural sequence has marked the entire course of the appeal.
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argue that the client has not adequately benefited from the presumption of innocence and claim that the prosecution has constructed a “false narrative” regarding the use of customer funds.
The defense also challenges certain procedural choices and the assessments of evidence, arguing that legal and discretionary errors may have affected the outcome of the trial.
For this reason, the appeal asks the Second Circuit to assess whether legal errors were committed that would justify a reversal of the judgment or the need for a re-sentencing. It should be noted that the appeal review focuses precisely on these aspects.
The case will be examined by a panel of three judges. In the appeal stage, the court does not rehear witnesses but analyzes the trial records to verify if the trial judge made legal errors (often reviewed de novo) or if discretionary decisions, such as the admission of evidence, were manifestly unreasonable. The jury’s factual assessments usually remain unchanged.
The panel can issue a collegial decision; in exceptional cases, it is possible to request an en banc review of the entire circuit or, as a last resort, appeal to the Supreme Court, although such steps are rare and not automatic. In this context, subsequent avenues remain generally limited.
In every scenario, the concrete effect concerns the residual detention, the margins of procedural negotiation, and the scope of responsibilities outlined in the FTX case. However, the timing of decisions remains a crucial factor.
A partial reversal could reopen key chapters of the FTX dossier, influencing the public perception and the strategies of the co-defendants.
On the contrary, a confirmation would strengthen the accusatory framework on the alleged misuse of customer funds and consolidate the current procedural positions. That said, much will depend on the breadth of the motivations that the Second Circuit will choose to adopt.
Overall, the framework of the co-defendants’ positions remains a constant reference within the scope of the FTX case.
Reports are circulating that Bankman-Fried might be seeking a presidential pardon from former President Donald Trump.
This is a discretionary and rare remedy, independent of the judicial process, and any declared political preferences by Bankman-Fried are not decisive in themselves. Nevertheless, the possibility continues to be monitored by observers.
The hearing on November 4, 2024, in the Second Circuit represents the decisive turning point that could define the judicial fate of Sam Bankman-Fried: between the confirmation of the conviction, a new trial, or a re-sentencing, the verdict of the appeal will directly impact his freedom and the judicial narrative of the FTX case. Ultimately, the stakes remain high.