Banks are outdated, need to embrace digital assets: Federal Reserve Vice Chair

Key Takeaways

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman urged regulators to adopt a forward-looking approach to blockchain, tokenization, and AI.

The finance landscape is undergoing a seismic shift in 2025, with cryptocurrency adoption accelerating far beyond earlier expectations.

Traditional banks, once staunch critics of digital assets, are now moving to integrate them into their operations.

Michelle Bowman calls for change

Reflecting this change, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has urged regulators to rethink their stance on emerging technologies.

Bowman signaled the need for a proactive regulatory approach. Notably, allowing examiners limited exposure to digital assets could strengthen oversight by deepening their expertise.

Bowman highlighted that regulators are laying the groundwork to integrate digital assets and blockchain into banking, aiming to boost inclusion and efficiency while removing barriers between banks and innovators.

However, she warned that excessive caution could leave banks trailing behind as consumers turn to faster, cheaper alternatives.

What did she suggest?

To counter this, Bowman emphasized the Fed’s effort to drive a cultural shift that embraces openness and modernization, ensuring outdated rules no longer stall innovation.

She highlighted tokenization as a key area of focus.

Tokenized assets, according to her, are a transformative force that reshape ownership transfers, reduces operational costs, and opens new avenues for accessing capital markets.

While acknowledging that rapid technological change inevitably introduces risks, Bowman insisted that regulators must balance caution with recognition of the opportunities.

She underlined the need to weigh both potential pitfalls and the significant advantages these innovations could bring to the financial system.

